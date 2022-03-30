How Meagan Good Became the Biggest Advocate for Her Physical and Mental Health

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

E! News: You joined the Spot Her campaign to help raise awareness about endometrial cancer. How did this come to be?



Meagan Good: Part of it is when your life is aligning with the things that God's really put in your heart and who you really are as a human being. When you're putting those things back into the world, I think things come to you. And this for me is super important, because it is a conversation that we're not having and especially within the Black community. When you look at the statistics, it's only 53 percent of Black women who are diagnosed early. That's terrifying. For me, I just want to be a resource and a help.

E!: Do you have any advice for women who may be scared to broach this topic with their doctor, friends or family? What can they do to get that conversation started?



MG: You only have one life and we have to be our biggest advocates. If we're not going to look out for ourselves and take care of ourselves, who's going to do it for us? It may be an uncomfortable conversation, it might be even a scary conversation. You've got to educate, you've got to know what questions to ask and it's up to us to advocate for ourselves. The only way to do that is to have the information.



E!: Do you hope to bring this advocacy to your acting career? How do you relate to your character Camille in Amazon Prime's Harlem?



MG: You do have some of that with Camille. She's advocating for her community and against gentrification and about the different things that she believes in. With everything that I do, it's ultimately about using the platform that I've been given as an actress to advocate for something that's bigger than myself or something that I'm passionate about that I feel God has put on my heart.