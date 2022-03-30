Will Smith “Refused” to Leave Oscars Ceremony After Outburst, Academy Says

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Posts About "Healing" After Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Will Smith would have been escorted out of the Oscars, but he refused, according to the Academy

After the King Richard actor walked onto the 2022 Oscars stage and slapped Chris Rock in response to a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Academy allegedly asked him to leave, the awards organization said in a statement obtained by E! News.

"Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated," the statement read. "While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

The Academy also shared that the Board of Governors started disciplinary proceedings to decide what Will's consequences should be. According to the statement, Will violated "the Academy's Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy."

Will will be given at least 15 days' notice of a vote regarding his actions and the opportunity to provide a written response to defend himself and have a chance to be heard before a final decision is made. The meeting is currently scheduled for April 18.