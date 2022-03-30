Kylie Jenner Shows Off Edgy New Style 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner has gone to the dark side … of her closet.
Two months after welcoming her baby boy with Travis Scott, Kylie showed off an edgy look on her Instagram page. Posting a pic on March 30 without a caption, the 24-year-posed wearing a stonewash grey trench coat, styled with black pointy-toe buckled boots and black leather pouch bag. In a second photo, she gave fans a closer look at her outfit details.
While she may look flawless, the Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted that her postpartum period has not been easy on her.
"I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us," she said on her Instagram Stories on March 15. But it hasn't been easy on me either. It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."
Despite the pressures that come with being a new mom in the spotlight, Kylie—who is also mom to Stormi Webster, 4—said she is learning not to be too hard on herself.
"It's okay not to be okay," Kylie said. "Once I realized that…I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy' and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even psychically, just mentally after birth."
Kylie and the "Sicko Mode" rapper welcomed thier first son on Feb. 2 and initially shared that his name was Wolf Webster. However, a month later, the Keeping Up With The Kardashains alum revealed that the unique moniker had been changed because, "We just really didn't feel like it was him."
No word on what the little one's new name is but a source told E! News that Kylie is slowly but surely feeling like herself again after welcoming him into the world.
"Kylie is doing really well and is happy to be out and about again" the insider exclusively told E! News last month. "She feels relieved to be able to feel comfortable leaving the house again and get back to some sort of normalcy."