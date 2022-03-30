Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe Explain Why They Think a Baby "Is Close"

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Answer BURNING Questions

From Bachelor Nation to baby nation, Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are ready to take the next big steps in their romance.



Kaitlyn and Jason interviewed each other exclusively for E! News on March 21, revealing what's in store for their future. According to the pair, they hope to expand their empires and their family.



"Hopefully wedding, hopefully babies," Kaitlyn said. "I want to keep growing my businesses. My dream vision board probably [is] host Dancing With the Stars and have babies."

And Jason said the "babies" part might happen sooner rather than later.



"Your psychic said you were going to… [get pregnant]," Jason said to Kaitlyn. To which Kaitlyn responded, "She did. She said that ‘your baby is close.'"



While the pair don't know how close, they do have some potential wedding updates—information they are sparingly dishing out to fans. Jason confirmed that as of now the wedding will be in Nashville, Tenn., but exactly when is under wraps.