Breaking Down Beyoncé’s Grammy History

Queen Bey continues to reign.

The 2022 Grammy Awards are set to kick off April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and the Beyhive is buzzing over a possible Beyoncé appearance. 

The 40-year-old isn't up for any awards herself this year, but her husband, Jay-Z, who is nominated in three categories, including Album of the Year. With these honors, the "Empire State of Mind" rapper became the most nominated artist in Grammys history with 83 nods, surpassing Quincy Jones, with whom he was previously tied at 80.

While it may be Jay-Z's night, Beyoncé has become synonymous with music's biggest night. With a total of 28 awards and 79 nominations, the she is the most nominated woman and the most awarded singer in Grammys history.

Beyoncé was first nominated back in 2000 as a member of Destiny's Child for Best Rhythm & Blues Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal for the mega hit "Bills, Bills, Bills." Four years later, she dominated the Grammys as a solo artist after the release of her debut album Dangerously in Love, racking up six nominations and taking home the prize in all but one.

In 2021, Beyoncé nabbed four awards (with nine nominations) for her visual album, Black Is King, including Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl," which also gave her 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, her first Grammy Award.

Besides snatching trophies, the "Single Ladies" singer has performed at the big show eight times, including twice in one night in 2004: once to sing "Crazy in Love," and once to perform a medley of Prince for songs with the Purple One himself.

Keep scrolling to take a further look back on Beyoncé's impressive Grammys history.

Kirby Lee/WireImage
2000: Grammy Destiny

2000 marked Beyoncé's first-ever time at the Grammy Awards as part of Destiny's Child, which then included Kelly Rowland, Farrah Franklin and Michelle Williams. The group was recognized with two first-time nominations, but they went home without any Grammy gold. 

David McNew/Newsmakers
2001: First Grammy Gold

This time as trio, Destiny's Child returned to the Grammy Awards the following year, serving now-iconic matching looks. The group was up for five awards and went home with two statues. 

M. Caulfield/WireImage
2004: A Night with a Prince

For her solo debut at the Grammys, Beyoncé joined Prince on stage for an electric duet as they performed a medley of his hits together. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
2004: Beyoncé Shines

Growing her Grammy Award collection, Beyoncé went home with five statues after being nominated in six categories as a solo artist.  

KMazur/WireImage
2007: Listen Up

In addition to being up for an award in four categories—and winning Best Contemporary R&B Album—the Dreamgirls star also took the audience's breath away with a performance of her hit song from the film, "Listen." 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2008: Two Proud Marys

Once again a nominee—this time in three categories—Beyoncé made Grammy history as one half of an unforgettable performance of "Proud Mary" with Tina Turner.

Getty
2010: Wins for Sasha Fierce

One of Beyoncé's biggest nights at the Grammys came in 2010 when she went home with six statues—her most to date for one show. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2014: Steaming Up the Grammys

On the heels of her surprise fifth album, Beyoncé, the star and her husband Jay-Z kicked off the 2014 Grammys with an unforgettably sexy performance of their collaboration, "Drunk in Love." The following year, the couple won two Grammy Awards for the song. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2017: Double Duty

If you were to deem any year in Grammys history as Beyoncé's year, 2017 was it. Following the release of her iconic album, Lemonade, in 2016, the singer garnered a whopping nine nominations. The star, who was also pregnant at the time with twins Rumi and Sir, ultimately won in two categories—Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video. She also pulled double duty as a performer that night, delivering a stunning medley of songs from her hit record. To top things off, she was on the receiving end of praise from Adele, who basically used her acceptance speeches for Record of the Year and Album of the Year to fangirl over Queen Bey. 

Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images
2018: The Carter Family

If you ever wanted to see Grammy royalty, look no further than this 2018 appearance from Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
2021: Making History

Beyoncé was not only a winner at the 2021 Grammys, but also a history maker. Thanks to her four wins during the show, she's now the most awarded singer ever. 

