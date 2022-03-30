Celebrate Easter with Just The Taste Founder, Kelly Senyei

Hosting an Easter brunch this year and need some inspo? Kelly Senyei has you covered with fresh, fun, and kid-friendly recipes that are quick and easy to make ahead.

The chef showed Melissa Peterman and Tayshia Adams how to make a complete Easter brunch that is sure to impress. Senyei shared her recipes for Bacon Pancake Dippers, Baked Asparagus Fries, Pickled Deviled Eggs, and a Sparkling Strawberry Cocktail. She said that beet juice is what naturally makes the gorgeous fuchsia color found in her Pickled Deviled Eggs and can be substituted with turmeric to create a bright yellow color instead. Her delicious Baked Asparagus Fries could also be replaced with other vegetables, like zucchini, mushrooms, and squash. Kids won't even realize they're eating their vegetables!