Celebrate Easter with Just The Taste Founder, Kelly Senyei

Hosting an Easter brunch this year and need some inspo? Kelly Senyei has you covered with fresh, fun, and kid-friendly recipes that are quick and easy to make ahead.
The chef showed Melissa Peterman and Tayshia Adams how to make a complete Easter brunch that is sure to impress. Senyei shared her recipes for Bacon Pancake Dippers, Baked Asparagus Fries, Pickled Deviled Eggs, and a Sparkling Strawberry Cocktail. She said that beet juice is what naturally makes the gorgeous fuchsia color found in her Pickled Deviled Eggs and can be substituted with turmeric to create a bright yellow color instead. Her delicious Baked Asparagus Fries could also be replaced with other vegetables, like zucchini, mushrooms, and squash. Kids won't even realize they're eating their vegetables!
Bacon Pancake Dippers
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 large egg
- 2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
- 12 slices of cooked bacon
- maple syrup for serving
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and salt.
- In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the milk, sour cream, egg, and melted butter.
- Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until just combined.
- Grease the griddle with butter and place bacon three inches apart from each other.
- Spoon pancake batter around and on top of the bacon, and cook until done. Flip when needed.
- Serve with maple syrup.
Baked Asparagus Fries with Roasted Garlic Aioli
Ingredients - Aioli
- 1 head garlic
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Ingredients - Asparagus
- 1 pound asparagus, cleaned with bottom ends trimmed
- 3 large egg whites
- 1 1/2 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs, lightly crushed
- 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
- cooking spray
Instructions - Aioli
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Slice the top 1/3 off the head of garlic, place the bottom portion on a piece of foil before drizzling with olive oil, and seasoning with salt and pepper.
- Place the top portion back on the head of garlic and crumple the foil to create a sealed packet.
- Roast the garlic in the oven for 30 minutes.
- Remove the roasted garlic from the oven and squeeze the cloves into a medium-sized bowl.
- Add mayonnaise and lemon juice, mashing with a fork until combined.
- Season the aioli with salt and pepper, and cover with plastic wrap to store in the fridge until ready to serve.
Instructions - Asparagus
- Reduce the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Line the baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a shallow baking dish, whisk together egg whites with mayonnaise.
- In a separate shallow baking dish, combine panko breadcrumbs, chopped parsley, and parmesan cheese.
- Dip each asparagus spear in the egg mixture until thoroughly coated, then dredge in breadcrumbs, pressing to secure them onto the asparagus.
- Transfer the asparagus to the prepared baking sheet, spacing them about 1 inch apart.
- Lightly spray the asparagus with cooking spray and bake for 15-20 minutes.
- Remove asparagus fries from the oven and serve immediately with the prepared roasted garlic aioli.
Pickled Deviled Eggs
Ingredients
- 3 cups water
- 1 cup distilled white vinegar
- 1 small beet, peeled and sliced
- 1 small shallot, sliced
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 12 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
- 1 tablespoon sweet relish
- salt and pepper
- paprika
Instructions
- Bring water, vinegar, beets, shallots, sugar, and a pinch of salt to a boil in a 2-quart saucepan.
- Let simmer for approximately 20 minutes.
- Transfer beet mixture to a container and cool completely, uncovered.
- Add the eggs to the mixture, submerging entirely in the liquid, and refrigerate for at least 2-6 hours.
- Remove eggs from the beet mixture and pat dry.
- Halve the eggs lengthwise and remove the yolks.
- Mash the yolks with mayonnaise, mustard, sweet relish, salt, and pepper.
- Divide the mixture among the halved egg whites, and sprinkle with a light dusting of paprika.
Sparkling Strawberry Cocktail
Ingredients - Thyme Simple Syrup
- 4 3-inch sprigs of thyme
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup water
Ingredients - Cocktail
- 12 strawberries, stems removed and divided
- 8 ounces thyme simple syrup
- 4 ounces fresh lemon juice
- 6 ounces vodka
- club soda
- ice
Instructions - Thyme Simple Syrup
- In a medium saucepan set over medium-high heat, combine thyme, water, and sugar and bring to a boil.
- Remove simple syrup from the heat and allow it to cool to room temperature.
Instructions - Cocktail
- In a pint glass or cocktail shaker, muddle 3 strawberries with ice.
- Add 1 ounce of lemon juice, 1.5 ounces of vodka, and 2 ounces of prepared thyme simple syrup.
- Fill the glass with ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds.
- Pour the cocktail into a clean glass, add ice, and top with club soda.