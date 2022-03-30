Bow Down to the Bridgerton Spin-Off’s New Cast

All hail the queen! On March 30, Netflix and Shondaland announced the cast for the upcoming Bridgerton spin-off series. Get the details below!

By Jillian Fabiano Mar 30, 2022 9:17 PMTags
Just wait until the society papers get a hold of this news! 

On March 30, Netflix and Shondaland announced the cast for the upcoming Bridgerton spin-off series and we are seriously burning for this cast. The series, which is currently untitled, will follow the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte, and feature additional backstory for Bridgerton fan favorites Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. 

And the best news of all? Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuval, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will all be reprising their roles of Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively.

As for the newcomers to the Ton? The main cast includes India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury.

Additionally, Sam Clemmett, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Hugh Sachs are set to star in the series. 

The limited series will tell "the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift," according to the show's description, "creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

And in a recent E! News interview, Queen Charlotte herself teased that we have a lot to look forward to.

"I'm really looking forward to what's going to come out," Rosheuvel told E! News. "We're going to still be in the world of Bridgerton. We're not moving away from the world that we know and love Queen Charlotte to be in. I think that's really clever, because it kind of keeps us on the same track."

"I think it's really going to be interesting," she continued, "to see where she has come from and the things that have led her to her in the Bridgerton that we know and love."

What's up next? We'll be binge-watching season two of Bridgerton for the 100th time while we wait for her majesty to grace our small screens once more. 

Season two of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix (But we're sure you already knew that).

