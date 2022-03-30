Lulus Wedding Shop: 11 Affordable Styles Under $100 for Brides, Bridesmaids, Wedding Guests & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
For a lot of us, 2022 is the year of the wedding. Whether you're one getting married, you're a bridesmaid, or a wedding guest, a lot of us have events that were rescheduled from 2020 and 2021 thanks to the pandemic. Plus, there are some weddings that would have happened in 2022 anyway. That means you'll need some outfits for bridal showers, bachelorette parties, rehearsal dinners, and of course, some actual weddings.
That can get pretty expensive (especially when you're already paying for gifts, hotel rooms, and travel). That's why I recommend the Lulus Wedding Shop for all of your wedding needs. They have great options for brides, mothers of the bride, bridesmaids, and wedding guests that won't break the bank.
Lulus Fleur of Dreams Ivory and Pink Floral Print Organza Maxi Dress
I cannot believe that this dress is under $100. It is so incredibly detailed and extravagant. Everyone love this floral vibe.
Lulus Classic Elegance Blush Satin Sleeveless Mock Neck Maxi Dress
This is the epitome of sophistication. This high neckline and slit at the leg are incredibly elegant, and don't get me started on the fabric: perfection.
Lulus Law of Attraction Navy Blue One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Midi Dress
This one-shoulder asymmetrical dress is eye-catching and perfect for an event that calls for cocktail attire. It also comes in a bright red that would pair perfectly with a bold lip color.
Lulus Mythical Kind of Love Lilac Maxi Dress
This would be a perfect bridesmaid dress, right? It has a form-fitting bodice and adjustable spaghetti straps crisscrossed at the back. There are five colors to choose from.
Lulus Make You Shine Dark Purple Satin Mermaid Maxi Dress
This is such a unique, yet understated color that flatters every skin tone. All of the wedding guests will compliment you on your amazing sense of style in this gown.
Lulus Dreaming of Elegance Dark Teal Satin One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Wow the crowd when you walk into the reception in this glorious one-shoulder green maxi dress. This luxurious-looking dress also comes in blush.
Lulus Lasting Romance Ivory Satin Bow Back Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
This is a darling look for your bridal shower or rehearsal dinner. That exaggerated bow at the back is just too perfect. And, if you want to switch things up, the bow is removable.
Lulus Elegant Love Champagne Satin Tie-Back Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
This another great look for the bride. Wear this for your bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, post-reception, or whenever you just feel like channeling a bridal vibe.
Lulus Infinite Glory Royal Blue Maxi Dress
This stunning dress with its mermaid hem is a great go-to wedding ensemble, but there's just one problem: choosing between all of these stunning color options.
Lulus Dreaming of This Ice Blue Embroidered Lace Sleeveless Maxi Dress
This ice blue lace dress works for all seasons. If you are ready to step up your fashion game, you need this dress in your wardrobe. It's also available in a beautiful lavender shade.
Lulus Promised Love White Beaded Lace Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
This one isn't under $100, but $298 for a wedding dress is an amazing find. This dress has intricate beading and a cascading mermaid maxi skirt with a train at the back.
