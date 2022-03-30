Why The Academy's Review of Will Smith’s Actions at the Oscars "Will Take a Few Weeks"

Watch : Will Smith APOLOGIZES to Chris Rock for Oscars 2022 Slap

There's a small "hitch" when it comes to addressing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27.

In a March 29th letter to Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences members obtained by E! News, an Academy spokesperson shared that it will take "a few weeks" to complete an official review of the King Richard star's highly discussed actions.

"As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy's Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith," the letter read. "As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks."

The letter promised that the Academy would conduct its investigation "in a manner that is both expedient and respectful of all involved while maintaining the standards of the Academy." Members will be updated on any developments, but should respect "the process," the letter continued.

The Academy added that it "condemns Mr. Smith's actions" and that the Oscars were meant to be a "celebration" of the film industry's work.