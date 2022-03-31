Dominic West, Phoebe Dynevor and More to Guest Star in British Comedy 10 Percent

The movie-and-television industry isn't all glitz and glamour.
In the Sundance Now Original Series 10 Percent, based on the French series of the same title (Dix Pour Cent), Nightingale Hart's agents navigate the tricky world of talent management. It's an increasingly difficult task that requires tact and a touch of manipulation, as revealed in the new trailer released March 31.
The preview shows Rebecca, played by Lydia Leonard, educating an assistant on how not to handle phone calls, especially ones from Fleabag's lead. "I get a call from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and you don't put her through?" she questions, to which the assistant replies, "I said you were in a meeting."
But as Rebecca has learned, "If you tell her I'm in a meeting, she knows it's a lie."
Confusingly enough, she was actually in a meeting, but as Rebecca puts it, "She doesn't know that, does she?"
Of course, this is all satire—as far as we know. In the original series, known as Call My Agent! in the U.S., A-list stars including Monica Bellucci, Juliette Binoche and Sigourney Weaver appeared in guest roles as dramatized versions of themselves.
Like the O.G. show, 10 Percent is pulling out all the stops and has recruited 11 popular guest stars: Kelly Macdonald, Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Williams, Dominic West, Phoebe Dynevor, Jessica and David Oyelowo, Emma Corrin, Himesh Patel, Clemence Poésy and David Harewood.
Judging by the Sundance Now description, the British adaptation will follow a similar plot as its French predecessor's: "After tragedy strikes the company, the personal and professional lives of the agents and assistants are thrown into turmoil. But duty calls—their celebrity clients are in constant need of help from their agents, with issues ranging from marital problems to over-commitment to lingering method acting to stage fright. As the Nightingale Hart agents deal with the incessant demands of their jobs, they'll also find themselves dealing with more off-screen drama than they ever expected."
This adaptation also takes real stories from London-based agents, with show writer John Morton interviewed for inspiration. "There are times when as an audience member, you'll be like, ‘Jesus, this can't be real,'" lead actor Jack Davenport recently told Variety. "I'm afraid it is."
10 Percent is the perfect series for Call My Agent! fans to watch as they wait for season five. Last year, Variety reported that new episodes are in the works, as is a feature-length film.
AMC Networks' streaming services Sundance Now and AMC+ will exclusively premiere the first two episodes of 10 Percent on April 29, with one new episode following weekly on Fridays; an encore airing of the first episode will debut on BBC America Sunday, May 1 with one episode weekly thereafter.