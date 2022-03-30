Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Reignite Romance Rumors With Los Angeles Outing

Maybe he is just that into her.
At least that's what some fans are thinking after Justin Long and Kate Bosworth were photographed hanging out together in Los Angeles on March 28. Of the pair's daytime outing, an eyewitness told E! News that Justin "was being the supportive partner" for Kate, helping her "run errands while driving her car."
Their recent sighting comes a little less than a year after speculation began that Kate and Justin, who co-starred in the film, House of Darkness, which premiered this month, began dating soon after filming wrapped last year. (Their supernatural drama isn't the first time they teamed up for a movie; they also co-starred in the 2013 film Movie 43.)
It also comes a little more than two months after Justin revealed that he drove all the way to "freezing cold" Park City, Utah, for the premiere of Kate's "INCREDIBLE-looking" film Bring on the Dancing Horses at the Sundance Film Festival.
And as sweet as the gesture was, Justin sadly found out that once he arrived (after asking a few passerbys about the event), his endless support could have come from the comfort of his own home—since the festival was online this year.
Fans first found themselves gushing over the possible budding romance in May 2021, after Kate gave Justin a sweet shout-out on Instagram.
"There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those," Kate, who separated from husband Michael Polish in August 2021, captioned a series of photos featuring the two. "Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being."
And the feeling is more than mutual.
"I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are," Justin commented. "All the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more. It was a true joy to be in your glow."