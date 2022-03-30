Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Reignite Romance Rumors With Los Angeles Outing

Fans first found themselves gushing over the possible budding romance in May 2021, after Kate gave Justin a sweet shout-out on Instagram.

"There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those," Kate, who separated from husband Michael Polish in August 2021, captioned a series of photos featuring the two. "Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being."

And the feeling is more than mutual.