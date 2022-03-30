Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Reignite Romance Rumors With Los Angeles Outing

A little less than a year after Kate Bosworth and Justin Long first sparked relationship rumors, they added fuel to the fire when they were photographed out in Los Angeles together.

By Kisha Forde Mar 30, 2022 7:44 PMTags
Kate BosworthJustin LongCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Justin Long Almost Throws His Back Out While Twerking

Maybe he is just that into her.
 
At least that's what some fans are thinking after Justin Long and Kate Bosworth were photographed hanging out together in Los Angeles on March 28. Of the pair's daytime outing, an eyewitness told E! News that Justin "was being the supportive partner" for Kate, helping her "run errands while driving her car."
 
Their recent sighting comes a little less than a year after speculation began that Kate and Justin, who co-starred in the film, House of Darkness, which premiered this month, began dating soon after filming wrapped last year. (Their supernatural drama isn't the first time they teamed up for a movie; they also co-starred in the 2013 film Movie 43.)
 
It also comes a little more than two months after Justin revealed that he drove all the way to "freezing cold" Park City, Utah, for the premiere of Kate's "INCREDIBLE-looking" film Bring on the Dancing Horses at the Sundance Film Festival.

photos
Co-Stars Who Secretly Dated

And as sweet as the gesture was, Justin sadly found out that once he arrived (after asking a few passerbys about the event), his endless support could have come from the comfort of his own home—since the festival was online this year.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Toni Braxton Recalls Final Moments With Sister Traci Since Her Death

2
Breaking

The Wanted's Tom Parker Dead at 33 After Brain Tumor Battle

3

Amy Schumer "Traumatized" By Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Incident

Fans first found themselves gushing over the possible budding romance in May 2021, after Kate gave Justin a sweet shout-out on Instagram.

"There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those," Kate, who separated from husband Michael Polish in August 2021, captioned a series of photos featuring the two. "Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being."

And the feeling is more than mutual.

"I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are," Justin commented. "All the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more. It was a true joy to be in your glow." 

Trending Stories

1

Toni Braxton Recalls Final Moments With Sister Traci Since Her Death

2
Breaking

The Wanted's Tom Parker Dead at 33 After Brain Tumor Battle

3

Amy Schumer "Traumatized" By Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Incident

4

Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Tells All in Bombshell Interview

5

Chris Rock Seen in Public for First Time Since Will Smith Oscars Slap

Latest News

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Reignite Romance Rumors With L.A. Outing

First Look at Jenny Han's New Series The Summer I Turned Pretty

Cheetah Girls' Kiely Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2

Stars Send Support to Bruce Willis After Aphasia Diagnosis

Oscars Host Wanda Sykes Shares Apology She Received from Chris Rock

The Wanted and More Honor Tom Parker After Singer's Death

Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Tells All in Bombshell Interview