Get Your First Look at Jenny Han's Dreamy New Series The Summer I Turned Pretty

We can already tell The Summer I Turned Pretty is going to break our hearts.

Prime Video released the first look at the series on March 30, giving viewers a glimpse of the teen drama starring Lola Tung, Jackie Chung and more. In the soft-hued photos, Lola is enjoying sunshine, sand and two handsome brothers by her side.

The show will follow Lola's character Belly as she turns 16 and grows into her once-awkward body. As Prime Video describes it: "The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

The Summer I Turned Pretty is author Jenny Han's latest book to be adapted for television. Her beloved series To All The Boys I Loved Before was turned into the movie franchise of the same title, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.