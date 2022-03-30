Get Your First Look at Jenny Han's Dreamy New Series The Summer I Turned Pretty

The upcoming series from To All the Boys I Loved Before author Jenny Han is a sweeping drama that centers on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers. See the first pics!

By Cydney Contreras Mar 30, 2022 7:33 PM
We can already tell The Summer I Turned Pretty is going to break our hearts.

Prime Video released the first look at the series on March 30, giving viewers a glimpse of the teen drama starring Lola TungJackie Chung and more. In the soft-hued photos, Lola is enjoying sunshine, sand and two handsome brothers by her side.

The show will follow Lola's character Belly as she turns 16 and grows into her once-awkward body. As Prime Video describes it: "The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

The Summer I Turned Pretty is author Jenny Han's latest book to be adapted for television. Her beloved series To All The Boys I Loved Before was turned into the movie franchise of the same title, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

In addition, to being a co-showrunner with Gabrielle Stanton on this series, Han is executive producing and showrunning the To All The Boys spinoff series XO Kitty. The Netflix show will focus on Lara Jean's younger sister Kitty, played by Anna Cathcart, as she experiences her first teen romance.

To see the photos from The Summer I Turned Pretty, keep scrolling!

Courtesy of Prime Video
Say Cheese
Courtesy of Prime Video
Pinky Swear
Courtesy of Prime Video
Give It a Twirl
Courtesy of Prime Video
Snuggle Up
Courtesy of Prime Video
Into the Deep End
Courtesy of Prime Video
Beach Vibes
Courtesy of Prime Video
Golden Hour

