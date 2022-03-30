Cheetah Girls' Kiely Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2

Show some cheetah love to Kiely Williams!
The Cheetah Girls star announced the birth of her second child on Instagram on March 29. In addition to posting the first photo of her little one, the actress and singer shared the newborn's name: Archer.
Williams also received a congratulatory message from her fellow Cheetah Girl Sabrina Bryan, who wrote, "There she is!! Gorgeous little Archer!!! Love you so much baby girl!"
Williams never announced her pregnancy and had been absent on Instagram since August. When she was pregnant with her first child—now 4-year-old daughter Rowan—the 3LW alum informed her followers that a baby was on the way by posting a photo of her and her husband Brandon Cox kissing behind a pair of tiny pink shoes. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, welcomed their firstborn in March 2018.
"March 12, 2018. 9:32pm," Williams wrote on Instagram later that year. "The moment this squirming, screaming, scary creature was placed in my arms. The moment my husband and I were more in love than ever. The moment my purpose became crystal clear. The moment I became a mother. Hopeful. Joyful. Thankful."
And if you're wondering whether Williams has ever introduced Rowan to her songs, the answer is yes! Back in 2019, she and Bryan—who starred in the 2003 Disney Channel Original movie The Cheetah Girls with Adrienne Houghton (née Bailon) and Raven-Symoné—hopped on a video call to sing Rowan a version of their hit "Cheetah Sisters." Sharing footage from the performance, Williams wrote on Instagram of Bryan, "Auntie Bri joined us for #Lullabies tonight via FaceTime @sabrina.bryan."
Now, who's ready to go back and watch the movie?