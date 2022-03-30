Stars Send Support to Bruce Willis After Aphasia Diagnosis

Hollywood stars are sending their love to Bruce Willis after his family announced that he would be taking a step back from his career following his aphasia diagnosis.
On March 30, the Die Hard actor's family—including wife Emma Heming Willis, ex Demi Moore, and kids Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30, Tallulah Willis, 28—released a statement on their respective Instagram accounts about Bruce's health. The statement was also signed by Bruce and Emma's young daughters, Mabel Willis, 9, and Evelyn Willis, 7.
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the message said in part. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."
The family said that the condition is impacting Bruce's cognitive abilities and he will be "stepping away" from his career as they work through this as a whole.
Keep scrolling to see touching messages from Bruce's peers in Hollywood.
Seth Green (Twitter): I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he's given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all.
Kirstie Alley (Twitter): Terribly Sad news. I'm just happy Bruce has such an awesome support system. Great guy great actor great family. winning combination for.
Jamie Lee Curtis (on Demi's IG): Grace and guts! Love to you all!
Cindy Crawford (on Demi's IG): [praying hands emoji]
Rachel Zoe (on Demi's IG): I am so sorry and sending all the love and healing to you.
Rita Wilson (on Demi's IG): My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family. So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers.
Brian Atwood (on Demi's IG): I'm so sorry to hear this! Be strong Bruce. Sending all of you love and healing vibes. Be strong Bruce.
Elizabeth Perkins (on Demi's IG): Sending so much love to you all.
Kelly Ripa (on Demi's IG): [praying hands emoji and red heart emoji]