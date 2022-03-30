Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Addresses Drug Use Allegations and More in Bombshell Interview

Sleepless Nights

But it wasn't coffee that contributed to Shayne's lack of shut-eye in the days leading up to the wedding. "My wedding day, where I look like I was coked out of my mind, I didn't sleep for two days straight because I had no idea what [Natalie] was going to say at the altar," he explained. "No idea."

He even asked the producers if he could skip the the ceremony entirely because he knew it would be "embarrassing," but he says the producers told him that he had to go through with it. "Whether you say yes or no is up to you, but you have to go through with it," he explained. "It's kind of what you sign up for."

To make matters worse, he said, the stars were working during the day and filming at night, making him even more tired. "I was so mentally exhausted by everything going on in my life, and I just didn't want to have another problem on my hands," he shared, "so I was like, Let's just do this."