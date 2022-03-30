Exclusive

Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals What It's Like to Work With Her Husband Matthew Broderick

By Allison Crist Mar 30, 2022
And just like that...Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are back on Broadway.

The longtime couple first took the stage together in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying back in 1996, just four years into their relationship. Now, they're starring in the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, which had its opening night on March 28. So, what it's really like to work together after being married for more than two decades?

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop, the Sex and the City alum described being onstage with her husband as "extraordinary." 

"I mean, the best part is the experience in its totality," Sarah Jessica said. "It's a gift. There's no words. It's a privilege, sincerely."

The duo walked the red carpet alongside their children, James Wilke Broderick, 19, and 12-year-old twins Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick. They were joined by A-list friends, including couples Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin and David Harbour and Lily Allen, along with Cynthia Nixon, Rachel Dratch, Leslie Mann, Martin ShortAndy Cohen and Cynthia Nixon.

Cynthia happily shouted, ""I'm very excited!" as she headed into the play, which sees Sarah Jessica and Matthew playing three different couples. 

Bravo's Watch What Happens Live host, meanwhile, compared the premiere to Christmas as New York City—and Broadway, in particular—slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. "What says New York is back more than Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in a Neil Simon play on Broadway?" Andy told E! News. "We're back!"

Plaza Suite is now playing at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.

