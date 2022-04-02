Inside the Love Lives of Bridgerton's Biggest Stars

Watch : Bridgerton Season 2 Cast REVEAL Their DREAM DMs

In the absence of our own Lady Whistledown, we've taken it upon ourselves to do some digging into the romantic lives of Bridgerton stars.

To get all the details on the pretty people of the Ton, we've scoured social media and done a thorough search of their many interviews in which they shared details about their life behind the scenes. It turns out there's no need to hide behind flower arrangements or come up with a fake identity to learn more about your favorite stars—we've done it for you!

For season one stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, it was quite easy to learn their dating history. The actors, who played Daphne and Simon, have been photographed with significant others at public events. (Remember when Phoebe cozied up to Pete Davidson at a Wimbledon match last year?)

Season two leads Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey have yet to confirm or deny the existence of a significant other, making them the true diamonds of the season in our book.