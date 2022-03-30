Here's Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Explosive Season 14 Trailer

Looks like the Georgia peaches are feeling the squeeze of fresh drama.
Our favorite Atlanta ladies are back in the explosive first trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14, which premieres on Bravo May 1.
Original RHOA housewife Shereé Whitfield returns this season, while former sidekick Marlo Hampton is finally getting the upgrade she deserves, officially joining the Housewife ranks of returning cast members Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora. Rounding out the season 14 cast is new Housewife and Olympic track-and-field star Sanya Richards-Ross, who already has a warning for her castmates.
"I'm a four-time Olympic gold-medalist, put some respect on my name," Sanya says in the trailer.
The first look promises tons of juicy drama and hilarious moments, from tropical trips and the return of Shereé's iconic fashion line She by Shereé, to experiments with some questionable "coochie incense."
And it wouldn't be an RHOA season without some OMG moments, as Kandi brings up a rumor about "sucking d--k in a locker room" at a children's birthday party, only to be scolded by a parent.
Along with fun moments—twerking at a party and jumping on a trampoline—the ladies face some troubling times, as Marlo worries about how well she's raising her nephews and Drew encounters some relationship issues with her husband Ralph.
The trailer ends with what looks to be an epic fight between Shereé and Drew, the latter accusing one of her fellow cast mates of being "Shereé's lap dog" and throwing a bone to prove her point. Who is she talking about? Fans will have to tune in and see!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 premieres Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down for the official cast photos and more info on the season.
