Here's Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Explosive Season 14 Trailer

Original cast member Shereé Whitfield makes her triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 14 with new addition and Olympian Sanya Richard and former friend Marlo Hampton.

Looks like the Georgia peaches are feeling the squeeze of fresh drama.
 
Our favorite Atlanta ladies are back in the explosive first trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14, which premieres on Bravo May 1.
 
Original RHOA housewife Shereé Whitfield returns this season, while former sidekick Marlo Hampton is finally getting the upgrade she deserves, officially joining the Housewife ranks of returning cast members Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora. Rounding out the season 14 cast is new Housewife and Olympic track-and-field star Sanya Richards-Ross, who already has a warning for her castmates.
 
"I'm a four-time Olympic gold-medalist, put some respect on my name," Sanya says in the trailer.
 
The first look promises tons of juicy drama and hilarious moments, from tropical trips and the return of Shereé's iconic fashion line She by Shereé, to experiments with some questionable "coochie incense."

And it wouldn't be an RHOA season without some OMG moments, as Kandi brings up a rumor about "sucking d--k in a locker room" at a children's birthday party, only to be scolded by a parent.

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Along with fun moments—twerking at a party and jumping on a trampoline—the ladies face some troubling times, as Marlo worries about how well she's raising her nephews and Drew encounters some relationship issues with her husband Ralph.

The trailer ends with what looks to be an epic fight between Shereé and Drew, the latter accusing one of her fellow cast mates of being "Shereé's lap dog" and throwing a bone to prove her point. Who is she talking about? Fans will have to tune in and see!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 premieres Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down for the official cast photos and more info on the season.

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore's confidence shines bright after a whirlwind season dancing with the stars in Los Angeles and spending time in Turks & Caicos. Raising daughter Brooklyn is her top priority, but she still finds time to focus on her business as her haircare line reaches new heights. Despite making peace last season, tensions rise between Kenya and Marlo, and with years of history, the two may never be able to see eye-to-eye.

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
Shereé Whitfield

Shereé Whitfield is back and Chateau Shereé is complete! After years of anticipation, SHE by Shereé finally launches and the long-awaited Spring/Summer joggers hit the marketplace. Her old flame Tyrone is back in the picture, but with a complicated past, the rekindling of their relationship doesn't run according to plan.

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
Marlo Hampton

Marlo Hampton doesn't a miss a beat when it comes to fashion, but finds herself with a full plate as she balances raising her nephews while facing the family's hard times and growing pains. Her business, Lé Archive, is expanding, but not all the ladies are buying what she's selling. Marlo and Kandi's relationship is in question after an altercation goes below the belt.

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
Drew Sidora

Back for her sophomore season, Drew Sidora returns with a major glow-up and new acting gigs and business ventures in the works. From broken trust and questionable assistants, Drew and her husband, Ralph, confront the strains in their relationship head-on through couples counseling.

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss is as driven as ever with ambitions to dominate music, Broadway, film, and television. Kandi's son, Ace, has plans to follow in his mother's footsteps and begins to act alongside Kandi. At home, Todd and Mama Joyce reignite old battles surrounding estate plans for the family and their future success.

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
Sanya Richards-Ross

Joining the cast this season is Sanya Richards-Ross, a mother, wife, professional athlete, and Olympic medalist. Focused on expanding her professional ventures while still prioritizing her family, Sanya and her husband contemplate if the time is right to have another child. With live-in parents, her family and Jamaican upbringing is at the forefront of her life. This season, Sanya brings the ladies to Jamaica to share her culture and host a much-needed tropical getaway.

