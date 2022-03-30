Breaking

Bruce Willis Stepping Away From Acting Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' family took to social media to share a health update with his fans, writing, "Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia."

Bruce Willis is taking a step back from his career to focus on his health.

The 67-year-old actor's family—including wife Emma Heming Willis, ex Demi Moore, as well as kids Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30, Tallulah Willis, 28, Mabel Willis, 9, and Evelyn Willis, 7—announced that he's been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which can impact a person's ability to communicate.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," his family's statement, posted to Instagram March 30, began. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the message continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," the statement, signed by Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn, concluded. 

Since sharing the message on social media, the family has received an outpouring of love and support from fans and friends. "Sending you big hugs, babe," Hilarie Burton commented on Rumer's post. "Xoxoxo." While Claire Holt wrote to Rumer, "Sending lots of love to you all."

Jenna Dewan also commented, "Sending love to you and your beautiful family." While Eiza González wrote, "Love you and your family girl send you all my love."

