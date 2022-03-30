Why Bill Hader Won't Be Addressing His Relationship With Anna Kendrick

Watch : Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader SECRETLY Dating for "Over a Year"

When it comes to his relationship with Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader plans to stay Barry, Barry quiet.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 43, declined to discuss his personal life—including his relationship with the Pitch Perfect actress, 36—in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the Inside Out actor, he keeps a tight lip about his relationships in order to better preserve his children's privacy. Bill has three daughters—Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7—with his ex-wife Maggie Carey, whom he divorced in 2018 after 11 years together.

Instead, Bill, who will star in the upcoming third season of the HBO series Barry starting April 24, gave insight into his relationship with his kids.

"They just want me to be their dad," he told the outlet. "They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that's what I do."

Back in January, news broke that Bill and Anna had been secretly dating for more than a year.