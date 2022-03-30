Why Bill Hader Won't Be Addressing His Relationship With Anna Kendrick

When it comes to his relationship with Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader plans to stay Barry, Barry quiet.
The Saturday Night Live alum, 43, declined to discuss his personal life—including his relationship with the Pitch Perfect actress, 36—in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
According to the Inside Out actor, he keeps a tight lip about his relationships in order to better preserve his children's privacy. Bill has three daughters—Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7—with his ex-wife Maggie Carey, whom he divorced in 2018 after 11 years together.
Instead, Bill, who will star in the upcoming third season of the HBO series Barry starting April 24, gave insight into his relationship with his kids.
"They just want me to be their dad," he told the outlet. "They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that's what I do."
Back in January, news broke that Bill and Anna had been secretly dating for more than a year.
The pair, who first met years prior, saw sparks fly after they starred opposite each other in the 2019 Disney+ holiday film Noelle.
"It's been going on for quite a while," a source told E! News at the time. "Anna's kept it really on the DL."
Prior to his relationship with Anna, the Hot Rod star was previously linked to The O.C. actress Rachel Bilson.
Bill and Rachel, who began dating in 2019, made their red-carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes in January before going their separate ways that July.