See the First Photos of Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey on the Set of Enchanted Sequel

Once upon a time, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey were spotted filming the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, and the photos will have you wishing on a star for its release.

By Elyse Dupre, Steven Vargas Mar 30, 2022 4:32 PMTags
MoviesPatrick DempseyAmy AdamsDisneyCelebrities
Watch: Amy Adams Is Very Excited About the "Enchanted" Sequel

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey back on set is a dream come true.

The stars were photographed in the U.K. while filming the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, in which they're reprising their roles as Giselle and Robert Phillip. In the photos obtained by E! News, Amy is seen pushing a pram in a broad gold fairy-tale dress and patterned hood, hinting at a possible child in Giselle's future. Meanwhile, Patrick, 56, is wearing a quilted tunic, knee-high boots and white shirt to complete his look.

The shots were taken in Buckinghamshire, a village just North of London that seemed to be transformed into a town fit for a fairy tale. Amy teased some details on the happenings in the kingdom of Andalasia in a September interview with Jimmy Fallon.

"There's a lot more singing," the 47-year-old actress said about the sequel, which is set for release later this year, on The Tonight Show. "And there's a lot more dancing, which was humbling."

photos
Amy Adams' Best Roles

She added, "The last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was, like, in my 20s. And now, I'm not in my 20s. And it feels different in your 40s, you realize. In my heart, I look like I'm in my 20s when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, 'Whoa, that's not the same.'"

Newcomer Yvette Nicole Brown shared some additional details on the upcoming movie on E!'s Celebrity Game Face, teasing that her character Rosaleen is "in a lot of scenes with Maya [Rudolph] and Jayma Mays." Maya and Jayma are joining the land of Andalasia as Malvina Monroe and Ruby, respectively.

Added Yvette of the sequel, "The music is bigger, better, bolder, wonderful-er."

See all the first-look photos below.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
A Glimpse Into Giselle's Future?

How do you know what the sequel will be about? While fans will have to wait until the movie's release to hear the whole story, this photo of Adams pushing a baby carriage on set could offer a clue.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
A New Chapter in the Fairy-Tale

Still, we can't help but wish we had a magic mirror to give us the full deets.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
Dashing Dempsey

One thing is for sure: Dempsey is back and we're digging his on-set attire.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
Charming Carriage

Who needs a noble steed when you have this sweet ride?

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
Magical Land

The cast filmed these scenes in Buckinghamshire in South East England.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
Picturesque Place

And it looks like a place straight out of a storybook.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
A Kingdom Far, Far Away

But does this mean that Giselle and Robert aren't in New York anymore?

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
A Stunning Setting

Whatever the answer may be, these set photos have left us feeling simply enchanted.

