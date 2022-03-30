The Bachelorette's Andi Dorfman Is Engaged to Boyfriend Blaine Hart

Watch : Andi Dorfman Is Excited for New "Bachelor" Arie

Andi Dorfman said YES!



The former Bachelorette star and boyfriend Blaine Hart are now engaged after he popped the question on March 18 at a beach in Santa Monica, Calif., her rep confirms to E! News.



"Blaine told me he made dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in L.A.," she told People, which was the first to report the news. "We get down to our spot, pour some wine, walked toward the water and when I turned around, he was on one knee. I don't even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. I didn't even remember seeing the ring at first."



Dorfman told the publication that they picked out her diamond ring together, using the same jeweler who made an engagement ring for her mother nearly 40 years ago.