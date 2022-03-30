The Bachelorette's Andi Dorfman Is Engaged to Boyfriend Blaine Hart

Andi Dorfman said YES!
The former Bachelorette star and boyfriend Blaine Hart are now engaged after he popped the question on March 18 at a beach in Santa Monica, Calif., her rep confirms to E! News.
"Blaine told me he made dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in L.A.," she told People, which was the first to report the news. "We get down to our spot, pour some wine, walked toward the water and when I turned around, he was on one knee. I don't even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. I didn't even remember seeing the ring at first."
Dorfman told the publication that they picked out her diamond ring together, using the same jeweler who made an engagement ring for her mother nearly 40 years ago.
Moments after news of the engagement surfaced, Dorfman took to Instagram on March 30 to show off her new bling, captioning an image of her and Hart, "WORTH THE WAIT!!!"
And waiting is exactly what the former reality TV star did.
Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Dorfman when she starred as a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. After she eliminated herself from the competition, the former attorney became the leading lady on The Bachelorette for its 10th season. She accepted a proposal from Josh Murray, but the two announced their split in 2015.
Hart and Dorfman—who first met 15 years ago at a party—began dating last summer after running into each in Italy. The It's Not Okay author teased her new man in a November 2021 Instagram post, however, she initially kept his identity under wraps.
A source told E! News in January that the couple's relationship is "the fairy tale Andi always dreamt of."
Looks like dreams do come true.