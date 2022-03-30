Machine Gun Kelly Recalls Ayahuasca Trip With Fiancée Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's trip to Costa Rica was certainly one for the books.
During a March 29 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Mainstream Sellout rapper recalled being given extra psychedelic plant-based drugs on the first night of their recent "life-changing" ayahuasca trip.
"I remember walking up—there was a circle of about 20 people and you're in the forest or in the jungle you're dieting, you're not eating past 5 p.m. or drinking water or anything," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "And I was the last person to go up and take it, and I remember watching everybody go up and take theirs. They had one cup. They get to me, and the shaman says something to the translator and the translator goes, ‘Whew. She says you have a big shadow of darkness behind you. You need more.' And everyone in the circle was just looking when they gave me more of the cups because they all just did one. ...I took like, four."
When Jimmy asked if the shadow went away, MGK recalled an incident from the third night where he saw something leave his body.
"On the third night, I remember the shaman," the "Rap Devil" rapper said. "He had like a bottle of tobacco water, and he did this thing where he went [sucking sound] and I saw like gray—it looked like sand coming from my body. And I was like, ‘What was that? Was that me?' And then I came out and I've been like this ever since."
Though Megan—who has been engaged to MGK since January 2022—previously described their excursion as "hell," her fiancée said the experience was "one of the most important things that happened" in his life.
"We were exercising some things out of us that we needed to get rid of," the Bird Box actor said. "The plant was a medicine that really went inside, you could feel it working inside your body. Even after you left it stayed there. It was interesting."