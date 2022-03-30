Chris Rock Spotted Out in Public for the First Time Since Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock is getting back on stage.
The 57-year-old comedian was spotted arriving in Boston on March 29—ahead of a series of performances at the city's Wilbur theater for his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022—making it his first public sighting since the Will Smith slap seen literally 'round the world at the 2022 Oscars.
According to an eyewitness, Rock "was seen making a very low-key arrival, keeping his head down" as he quickly entered his awaiting sprinter van and "refusing to answer questions about the Oscar slap." The stand-up comedy star then arrived at his hotel, the onlooker continued, and was "later seen leaving with his entourage, again quickly exiting a side door and immediately getting into his waiting vehicle."
Rock has yet to speak publicly about his run-in with Smith or the joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head that prompted the eventual Best Actor winner's ire. (The actress has spoken publicly about her battle with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss).
Smith, who screamed at the Oscar presenter to "keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth," later apologized to Rock in a March 28 Instagram post.
"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he wrote in part. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."
Naturally, Hollywood has shared their thoughts as well. Amy Schumer, who hosted the Oscars with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, wrote that she was "Still triggered and traumatized," in a March 30 Instagram post. "I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. I'm proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."