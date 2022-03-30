Cole Sprouse Addresses Scrutiny Over Ari Fournier Romance After Lili Reinhart Split

In August 2020, Cole opened up to his fans about his split from his co-star in an Instagram post, which is something he told the outlet he did because he "felt forced to."



"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he wrote alongside a photo of the actress at the time. "What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."