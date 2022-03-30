Toni Braxton Reflects on Final Moments With Sister Traci in First Interview Since Her Death

Watch : Traci Braxton Dead at 50 After Cancer Battle

Toni Braxton is still reeling over the death of her sister, Traci Braxton.



During a March 29 appearance on Tamron Hall, the Braxton Family Values star, 54, opened up for the first time publicly about how she's been dealing with the loss of one of her younger sisters—who passed away earlier this month from cancer.



"I wake up every morning and I go, 'Did I dream it? Did I dream it?' and I have to remind myself, 'No, she's gone, but she's been here with us for 50 years,'" she told host Tamron Hall. "So, I try to relish in that moment and try to smile about it and just be grateful for the time you have and you have to always remember to be kind to one another."



Toni added that though her, Traci and their other sisters—Tamar, Towanda and Trina—always fought, they were always there for each other.