ASOS' 20% Off Everything Sale: 15 Amazing Deals on Tops, Dresses & More From Brands You Love

Asos is holding a major sale where you can save up to 30% on select tops, dresses, shorts and more. Plus, you can take an extra 20% off at checkout.

In need of a serious mid-week pick me up? We've got just the thing you need. Asos is having a major sale where you can save up to 30% on must-have dresses, sandals, tops and more. Brands like Free People, Levi's, Miss Selfridge, Topshop and more, are included in their Very Important Picks sale section, so you're guaranteed to find some cute and trendy pieces you'll love. 

But that's not even the best part. Asos is also offering additional savings on top of that! Right now, you can take an extra 20% off your entire purchase. All you have to do is enter the code AMAZING at checkout to receive your discount. According to Asos, it's "your sign to shop." 

As if you need any more convincing, Asos also has a premium delivery offer where you can score unlimited free next-day delivery for one whole year. All it costs is $19. If you take advantage of their premium delivery service, you can get your purchases right away. There's just so much to love about Asos, so we wouldn't hesitate to shop. 

We've rounded up some of our favorite styles and deals from their Very Important Picks sale. Check those out below. 

Asos Design Pleated Cami Midi Dress

This pleated midi dress is sexy, flirty and fun, and the green is gorgeous and perfect for the season. Best part is, it's on sale today for less than $30. It's a must-have for us. 

$48
$29
Asos

Free People Ilektra Bralette

This chic Free People bralette is a spring and summer wardrobe staple. Wear it under your favorite blazer for a trendy look or on its own, you can't go wrong either way. 

$39
$26
Asos

Miss Selfridge Volume Sleeve Shirred Blouse

This lovely top by Miss Selfridge features a cropped length and a pretty floral print. Pair this with a pair of jeans for the perfect casual spring look. 

$40
$28
Asos

Asos Design Strappy Babydoll Sundress

This pretty babydoll sun dress in bold orange is a must-have for beach dates. It's cute, flattering and and under $20!

$22
$16
Asos

Asos Design Crinkle Gathered Plunge Beach Romper

This plunging beach romper is a spring break must-have, especially if you'll be hitting the beach this year. Best part is, it's on sale for less than $20. We'd snap this up ASAP. 

$26
$19
Asos

Asos Design Textured Shorts With Strappy Waist

These textured shorts are lightweight, breezy and pretty much made for those warmer days ahead. We love the color and the strappy waist detail. Pair this with a cute cropped tee or tank top and you're good to go. 

$30
$22
Asos

Miss Selfridge Heart Button Cardigan

You'll fall in love at first sight with this super cute pink cardigan with heart shaped buttons. Total compliment-getter!

$32
$27
Asos

Asos Design Cowl Neck Blouson Mini Dress

This classy pink minidress is highly rated by Asos shoppers. According to one review, the dress brings out your curves nicely, while another said it gets a ton of compliments. 

 

$58
$49
Asos

Asos Design Hourglass Tank with Square Neck

This classic black tank top was made to highlight your curves. The material is said to be silky-soft and it features a square neckline. You're sure to get a lot of use out of this.

$12
$10
Asos

Asos Design Cross Waist Textured Beach Mini Dress

Hello vacation! If you don't have a spring break getaway planned just yet, this textured beach mini dress will make you want to book a trip ASAP. 

$40
$30
Asos

Asos Design Frill Detail Cami Beach Dress

If you're like us and can't resist a colorful floral dress, you'll want to add this flirty piece to your bag. 

$42
$31
Asos

Stradivarius Double Breasted Blazer in Black

This sleek double breasted blazer is a wardrobe must-have that you can wear all year long. Right now, it's on sale for less than $50!

$50
$42
Asos

Asos Design Lace Insert Mini Skater Sundress

According to one Asos reviewer, this pretty mini skater dress is very flattering and the puff sleeves make it extra cute. Right now it's on sale for around $30. 

$46
$31
Asos

Miss Selfridge Ruched Front Top

This trendy top by Miss Selfridge is the perfect blend of sexy and adorable. It's highly versatile and can be worn with jeans, shorts or skirts. Right now it's on sale for $25. 

$33
$25
Asos

Free People Found My Friend Raglan Pullover

Need a pullover to throw on when the evening gets cold? This option from Free People is one you may want to consider. Right now, it's on sale for $55. If you add this to your cart, you can even take an additional 20% off right now!

$78
$55
Asos

