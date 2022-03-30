Zoë Kravitz Shares Her Summer Skin Care & Beauty Routine

When it comes to skin care and beauty, Zoë Kravitz encourages you to use products that enhance what you love about yourself instead of trying to change your face completely. "Everyone is so pretty in their own way," she says. 

The actress shared her summertime beauty and skincare routine as a part of Vogue's Beauty Secrets Youtube series, and we couldn't wait to emulate the actress's warm weather glow.

"It's all about balance," Zoë says of her beauty routine. She gets her love for skin care from her mother, Lisa Bonet, but credits hydration, exercise, joy, happiness, and laughter as contributing to her outer glow.

We're not surprised that Zoë opted for the "no makeup" makeup look, as she is a natural beauty. The Batman actress says she fell in love with this look after playing so many characters who don't wear makeup in shows like Big Little Lies and High Fidelity.  

Scroll below for Zoë's product picks, including a cleanser that "smells like Christmas," a natural deodorant that she says actually works, a Fenty Beauty product she uses, and more summertime skin care and beauty.  

read
What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying With $100 at Madewell

Rhonda Allison Pumpkin Cleanser (New Name - Pumpkin Lactic Cleanse)

Zoë says this cleanser smells like Christmas. What more could you ask for from a skin care product, really? 

$14
Skincare By Alana

Retrouvé Nutrient Face Serum

Zoë loves all of Retrouvé's products, but she uses this one in the summer because it's "nice and light." 

$325
Amazon

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist

We love a minty, fresh face mist

$49
Sephora

ISun Antioxidant Sun Butter / Sun Care

Zoë says this product protects your skin from the sun and smells like "peanut-buttery happiness."

$42
ISun Skincare

Retrouvé Revitalizing Eye Concentrate

This eye cream is definitely an investment, but if Zoë is using it and looks like she does, it must be worth it! 

$415
Net-A-Porter

milk + honey Aluminum Free, Cream Deodorant, No. 20, with Coconut, and Vanilla

Zoë says this is one of the first natural deodorants that she has tried that actually works, lasts all day, and smells delicious. 

$16
Amazon

Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer

"Shoutout to @badgalriri because you're so cool and we all want to be you." -Zoë Kravitz

$34
$26
Fenty Beauty

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant Under-Eye Concealer

Zoë loves this concealer because it's light and really "brightens things up."

$38
Sephora

NudeStix Nudies Matte All Over Face Blush & Bronze Color

Zoë uses this NudeStix product on her cheeks and eyelids in the "Sunkissed" coral-bronze color

$34
Ulta Beauty

Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo

Zoë uses this highlighter on her cheekbones and in the inner corners of her eyes. 

$48
Sephora

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick

You'll feel like a million bucks with this gorgeous lipstick

$39
Sephora

Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt

Zoë uses this coconut oil on her hair and body to keep things hydrated. 

$29
Revolve

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Extreme Eau de Parfum

If you were wondering what Zoë Kravitz smells like, she uses this perfume by YSL

$130
Ulta Beauty

Zoë Kravitz Shares Her Summer Skincare & Beauty Routine

