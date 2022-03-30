Zoë Kravitz Shares Her Summer Skin Care & Beauty Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to skin care and beauty, Zoë Kravitz encourages you to use products that enhance what you love about yourself instead of trying to change your face completely. "Everyone is so pretty in their own way," she says.

The actress shared her summertime beauty and skincare routine as a part of Vogue's Beauty Secrets Youtube series, and we couldn't wait to emulate the actress's warm weather glow.

"It's all about balance," Zoë says of her beauty routine. She gets her love for skin care from her mother, Lisa Bonet, but credits hydration, exercise, joy, happiness, and laughter as contributing to her outer glow.

We're not surprised that Zoë opted for the "no makeup" makeup look, as she is a natural beauty. The Batman actress says she fell in love with this look after playing so many characters who don't wear makeup in shows like Big Little Lies and High Fidelity.

Scroll below for Zoë's product picks, including a cleanser that "smells like Christmas," a natural deodorant that she says actually works, a Fenty Beauty product she uses, and more summertime skin care and beauty.