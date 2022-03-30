Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Claim That She's "Not Important Enough" Compared to Sisters

Watch : Lamar Odom Wishes He "PROTECTED" Khloe Kardashian

It's time for another klap back with Khloe Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't hold back on Tuesday, March 29, after an Instagram user seemingly questioned why she wasn't photographed on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party, a star-studded affair that was attended by her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian over the weekend.

When a Kardashians fan account shared a picture of Khloe—rocking a blunt blonde bob and sparkly Celia Kritharioti dress—posing next to Kim and family friend Stassie Karanikolaou inside of a car on Oscars night, the commenter asked, "Wait so khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet?" In the since-deleted comment, the user also claimed it was "insult to injury" that Khloe seems to be "the only Kardashian" to have never attended the Met Gala.

Well, Khloe entered the chat to clear things up.