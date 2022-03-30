Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Claim That She's "Not Important Enough" Compared to Sisters

It's time for another klap back with Khloe Kardashian.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't hold back on Tuesday, March 29, after an Instagram user seemingly questioned why she wasn't photographed on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party, a star-studded affair that was attended by her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian over the weekend.
When a Kardashians fan account shared a picture of Khloe—rocking a blunt blonde bob and sparkly Celia Kritharioti dress—posing next to Kim and family friend Stassie Karanikolaou inside of a car on Oscars night, the commenter asked, "Wait so khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet?" In the since-deleted comment, the user also claimed it was "insult to injury" that Khloe seems to be "the only Kardashian" to have never attended the Met Gala.
Well, Khloe entered the chat to clear things up.
"I don't know what on earth you're talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts," she replied. "Both your comments are untrue babe."
Khloe wasn't photographed at the Vanity Fair party, but her sisters and Kourtney's fiancé Travis Barker were snapped walking the red carpet at the bash. Khloe, on the other hand, was spotted at Beyoncé and Jay-Z' Oscars after-party on March 27. It seems she reunited with Kim and Stassie at one point during the evening for their group photo.
As for the Met Gala claim, that appears to be false, as neither Khloe or Kourtney have been to the annual New York-based fashion event.
While Khloe was quick to shut down that allegation the comments section, Scott Disick was equally speedy with praises for the Good American mogul. When Khloe posted pictures of her Oscars night look on her own Instagram page, saying that she was giving off "Scarface Elvira Energy," the Flip It Like Disick alum wrote back, "Say hello to my little friend."
Scott's comment, a quote from 1983's Scarface, also included a heart emoji.
If you need more proof that this family keeps up with the comments section, scroll on for their most iconic clapbacks!