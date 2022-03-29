Hilaria Baldwin Is Pregnant! Relive Her Love Story With Alec Baldwin as They Prepare for Baby No. 7

As Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin prepare to welcome another child, take a look back on their romance, which has captivated pop culture fans for more than 10 years.

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7

The Baldwin bunch is getting a new addition.
 
In case you missed the big news, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin announced on March 29 that they are expecting another baby this fall.
 
"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming," Hilaria wrote on Instagram. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."
 
The author also shared a video from the moment she told her six kids Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, 18-month-old Eduardo and 13-month-old Maria Lucia that she was expecting. "Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives," she wrote. "A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times." 

Ever since the couple exchanged vows in June 2012, both Alec and Hilaria have offered a glimpse into their busy family life. And while there have been some critics along the way, Hilaria has made it clear that she will share what she wants to share. 

photos
Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Thomas: Road to Romance

"Let me be really clear about something: I will post here and there about how we are doing," she wrote in September 2020. "If you send me a comment telling me how much to post or how little, I will just block you. I'm not interested in those opinions...We are happy, healthy, bonded, tired, busy but blessed."

Hilaria's husband is along for the wild ride and supporting her in any way he can. In honor of their baby news, keep scrolling to see how their love story has played out in the public eye. 

ONS/ZUMAPRESS.com
First Time at the Altar

Alec Baldwin first said "I do" in 1993 to model-actress Kim Basinger. The two welcomed daughter Ireland in 1995 and divorced in 2002.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Summer Lovin'

In the summer of 2011, Alec first met yoga instructor Hilaria Thomas at Pure Food and Wine, a restaurant in New York City. Alec told the New York Times he gave his future wife his number, and the two played phone tag until they finally arranged a time to meet for dinner.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Swept Away

Hilaria accompanied Alec to the Cannes Film Festival in 2012. "I've dated a lot of people since my divorce, and have thought a lot about what I wanted and what I wanted to do," he said. "I thought about it too much, I suppose. I wasn't really ready to take that chance and to act until I met Hilaria."

 

Splash News
He Put a Ring On It!

In April 2012, Alec's rep confirmed to E! News that he and Hilaria were engaged.

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock
Daughter-Approved!

Hilaria and Ireland Baldwin frequently tweet about their friendship. Ireland joked on the social networking site she was going to serve as a "flower girl" in the wedding, but actually was a bridesmaid.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
They Do!

On June 30, 2012, the happy couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in Manhattan. The bride wore a silk magnolia trumpet Amsale gown and the groom donned a tux from Tom Ford.

Instagram
A Growing Family

The pair went on to welcome six kids together, most recently sharing the arrival of daughter Lucia via surrogate in March 2021. Hilaria announced one year later that she is pregnant with their seventh child, writing in March 2022, "Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives."

