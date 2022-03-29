Exclusive

Watch Kevin Jonas Explain Why He's Not Giving Fatherhood Advice to Joe and Nick Jonas

What a man gotta do when it comes to being a dad? Well, Kevin Jonas has some thoughts on that. See below on why he won't be giving parenting advice to his brothers any time soon.

Watch: Kevin & Danielle Jonas CONSIDER Doing Married to Jonas Again

Kevin Jonas isn't a sucker for unsolicited parenting advice.

Although the 34-year-old singer was the first member of the Jonas Brothers to become a dad, he is holding off on telling brothers Nick and Joe Jonas—who are now fathers to little ones—how to parent their children. After all, Kevin and his wife, Danielle Jonas, "did it our way" when they first welcomed daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, he told E! News' Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester.

"Everyone is going to do it their own way. It's their journey," he said during an exclusive joint interview with Danielle, when asked what tips he gives to Nick and Joe. "Everyone has their own thing."

The "Lovebug" artist went on to say that doling out uninvited advice is "not the good thing to do," noting that he would "instantly shut it down" if someone ever tried to tell him what to do with his own kids.

He added, "We've learned to just live your best life."

photos
Jonas Brothers Through the Years

Nick, 29, became a dad when he welcomed his first child via surrogacy with Priyanka Chopra in January. Meanwhile, Joe, 32, is expecting his second baby with Sophie Turner, with whom he already shares 1-year-old daughter Willa.

 

Phil McCarten/CBS

As for how Kevin feels about the Jonas fam getting bigger and bigger, he joked, "Family reunions are going to get really weird, but it's going to be great."

With his brothers experiencing a baby boom, does this mean Kevin and Danielle are ready for more kids as well?

"We'll see. Only time will tell," Kevin said. "I think growing a family is always important but at the same time, it has to be right for us."

For now, they consider Danielle's niece from her sister "the third kid" of their family given how close she is to their daughters, Kevin said. The cousins' strong bond inspired the couple to write There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom, a children's book about "family dynamics and the fun that you can have in stressful times."

And while Danielle has three siblings in her support system, she often leans on her sister-in-laws as well. "It's so nice," she said of her connection to Priyanka and Sophie, adding that having them around "rounded" things out. "When [Kevin and I] were dating, it was all the boys and then me. And so then, when the girls came along, I was like, 'Oh my god, there's women here! Thank god!"

There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom is available now, wherever books are sold.

For more adorable Jonas family moments, scroll on!

Instagram
Sharp Dressed Man

Joe proved he was the most dapper uncle ever as he held his niece Valentina while dressed in a suit and tie on Christmas Day in 2017. 

Instagram
"This Little Angel"

While celebrating the Fourth of July, Nick took a moment to share a photo of him holding his niece Valentina. "As you can see this little angel makes me very happy," he wrote. "Happy Fourth of July everyone. I hope you've had a great day with the ones you love."

Instagram
Dad Tricks

Kevin's daughters, Valentina and Alena, appeared extremely impressed by their dad's dubstep performance, which he later shared on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kevin Jonas
The Jonas Family

Kevin, his wife Danielle Jonas and their two daughters looked picture-perfect for their family portrait.

Instagram
#GirlDadLife

Kevin proved he's embraced the "#girldad life" by posting an adorable picture of him holding hands with his daughter.

Instagram
Say Cheese!

Kevin snapped a sweet photo of him and daughter Valentina having a daddy-daughter moment at an amusement park in July 2021. 

Instagram
The "Luckiest Uncle"

It's the luck of the uncle! Joe called himself the "luckiest uncle" while playing around with St. Patrick's Day filters with his nieces. 

Instagram
"Family Time"

In April 2019, Nick opened up about his desire to have start a family in the future with his wife Priyanka Chopra. "I think that in everything we do, you know, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, everything we do we think about the future," he told E! News. "And building something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future."

Instagram
A Sweet Valentine's Day

While Joe and wife Sophie Turner have expertly protected their daughter Willa's privacy, the proud dad share a sweet "throwback" snap of Sophie and her baby bump on Instagram for Valentine's Day in 2021, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day to my 2 Valentines."

Melody Timothee/Shutterstock
"Amazing" Life as a Dad

In May 2021, Joe told Good Morning America that "it's been amazing" to be a dad to his "gorgeous" little girl. He shared, "I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Nick and Valentina enjoyed a bit of "carnival time" together while munching on some cotton candy.

Instagram
Happy Halloween

On Halloween 2020, Kevin shared an adorable family portrait on Instagram, writing, "Love this crew. 2 minions, a rainbow light up fairy, and a minion fairy. I'll take it. Happy Halloween everyone stay safe!"

Instagram
Proud Parents

While Joe and Sophie haven't shared any photos of their daughter, a source told E! News in July 2020 that they were both "so excited to be parents" and that shortly after welcoming her home the couple had "been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off." 

Twitter
"My Newest Love"

Kevin looked like he got bit by the lovebug again as he fondly smiled at his daughter Valentina shortly after she was born in October 2016, writing on Twitter, "Say hello to my newest love Valentina."

Instagram / Danielle Jones
Jonas Sisters

Prior to the birth of his second daughter Valentina, Kevin revealed that he was hoping to have two girls. "I've always like wanted two kids that were both girls and my wife was like, 'Why?'" He explained on the SiriusXM show Nigel Barker's Gentleman's Code in 2016. "I'm like, 'Because I've been around boy so much my entire life that I want to be surrounded by, you know, girls.'"

Instagram
Dad and Uncle Bonding Time

"Happy birthday to my beautiful niece Alena!" Nick wrote on Instagram. "You light up my world every single day. Love you so much!"

Instagram
Music's In My Soul

It turns out a love for music runs in the family! Joe shared a heartwarming snap of "the girls teaching uncle Joe some tunes" on piano in 2018. 

Instagram
Lots of Love

When asked how he reacted when he learned his wife Danielle was pregnant, Kevin told E! News, "I was overjoyed," adding, "It's been the most exciting thing in my life so far. I'm excited and I'm nervous."

Instagram
And Baby Makes Three

On Mother's Day 2021, Joe posted a photo on Instagram of Sophie holding onto her baby bump alongside an image of his mom. "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mother's out there," he wrote, "and to these two Mums."

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Happy holidays!

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Kevin and his family celebrated the holidays together in 2021 by rocking around the Christmas tree together.

