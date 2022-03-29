Watch Kevin Jonas Explain Why He's Not Giving Fatherhood Advice to Joe and Nick Jonas

Kevin Jonas isn't a sucker for unsolicited parenting advice.
Although the 34-year-old singer was the first member of the Jonas Brothers to become a dad, he is holding off on telling brothers Nick and Joe Jonas—who are now fathers to little ones—how to parent their children. After all, Kevin and his wife, Danielle Jonas, "did it our way" when they first welcomed daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, he told E! News' Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester.
"Everyone is going to do it their own way. It's their journey," he said during an exclusive joint interview with Danielle, when asked what tips he gives to Nick and Joe. "Everyone has their own thing."
The "Lovebug" artist went on to say that doling out uninvited advice is "not the good thing to do," noting that he would "instantly shut it down" if someone ever tried to tell him what to do with his own kids.
He added, "We've learned to just live your best life."
Nick, 29, became a dad when he welcomed his first child via surrogacy with Priyanka Chopra in January. Meanwhile, Joe, 32, is expecting his second baby with Sophie Turner, with whom he already shares 1-year-old daughter Willa.
As for how Kevin feels about the Jonas fam getting bigger and bigger, he joked, "Family reunions are going to get really weird, but it's going to be great."
With his brothers experiencing a baby boom, does this mean Kevin and Danielle are ready for more kids as well?
"We'll see. Only time will tell," Kevin said. "I think growing a family is always important but at the same time, it has to be right for us."
For now, they consider Danielle's niece from her sister "the third kid" of their family given how close she is to their daughters, Kevin said. The cousins' strong bond inspired the couple to write There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom, a children's book about "family dynamics and the fun that you can have in stressful times."
And while Danielle has three siblings in her support system, she often leans on her sister-in-laws as well. "It's so nice," she said of her connection to Priyanka and Sophie, adding that having them around "rounded" things out. "When [Kevin and I] were dating, it was all the boys and then me. And so then, when the girls came along, I was like, 'Oh my god, there's women here! Thank god!"
There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom is available now, wherever books are sold.
For more adorable Jonas family moments, scroll on!