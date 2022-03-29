Willow Smith Shares Post About "Going Through a Lot" After Will Smith's Oscars Outburst

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Posts About "Healing" After Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Willow Smith has broken her silence.

The 21-year-old daughter of Will Smith shared cryptic quote about kindness on her Instagram Stories two days after her dad slapped Chris Rock over a joke about her mom Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

"You know who's going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind," the March 29 post read.

The "Purge" singer is just the latest member of the Smith family to speak out on social media following the shocking incident that took place March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Jada posted on her own Instagram on March 29 with the message, "This is a season for healing. And I'm here for it."

Willow's brother Jaden Smith took to Instagram on Oscars night after Will, 53, took home the Best Actor Award for his performance in King Richard, admitting his dad's acceptance speech made him cry. In another post that evening, the 23-year-old musician seemingly addressed Will's outburst, writing, "And That's How We Do It."