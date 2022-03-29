Lamar Odom Wishes He'd Protected Khloe Kardashian Like Will Smith Did For Jada

Will Smith's Oscars 2022 outburst has led Lamar Odom to do some personal reflection.
In an Instagram post shared March 29, Lamar shared his thoughts about Will slapping Chris Rock onstage for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, as she suffers from alopecia.
"He loves his wife," Lamar began. "I do not condone violence against anyone. @willsmith loves @jadapinkettsmith I was told love covers a multitude of sins."
Lamar shared that although people are divided over the altercation, he feels it was Will's "responsibility" to defend Jada.
"I see everyone arguing the merits of this altercation, taking side, dragging them both to hell when it all boils down to love," Lamar said. "He loves his wife. She was hurting, it is a husband's responsibility to protect his wife."
The NBA star even seemed to say that he's sorry he didn't act more like Will when he was married to Khloe Kardashian.
"That is what he vowed to God and her, he owes us ZERO explanation as to why he chose to hit @chrisrock, would I have hit him?, NO but he did what a husband is called to do," he said. "Protect his wife, from anything and anyone who causes her pain. Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married."
Lamar concluded his thoughts by offering the occurrence "as a teaching moment," adding, "lets learn to embrace and forgive each other in the midst of our trials and tribulations versus sitting on a throne of judgement."
This is not the first time Lamar has opened up about regrets he holds from his past marriage to Khloe, which lasted from 2009 to 2016.
"I miss her so much," Lamar told Todrick Hall when the two were on Celebrity Big Brother. "I wish I could take that time back."In a February exclusive interview with E! News, Lamar shared that if he were to reach out to Khloe now, he would hope for a lunch date.
"First, I would ask her how's she doing, how her child is doing and maybe just ask her for lunch, just to be cordial," he said. "Just to be around her would be a blessing."
After knowing each other for about one month, Khloe and Lamar wed in 2009. Khloe first filed for divorce in 2013 but decided to hold off on the divorce when Lamar had a near-fatal overdose in 2015. Khloe stayed with Lamar to help him after the medical scare—eventually divorcing him in 2016.