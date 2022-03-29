You Won't Believe How Many Hours of Bridgerton Season 2 People Have Already Streamed

Bridgerton is still a smashing success.
The second season of the lusty period drama set records during its first weekend on Netflix. The show, which premiered on March 25, amassed the most streaming hours of any English-language Netflix series in its first three days, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The show was viewed a total of 193 million hours worldwide, the second-highest total of any Netflix show ever, trailing only part five of Spanish heist drama Money Heist in 2021.
No wonder it feels like everyone we know was speaking with a slight English accent this weekend.
The second season will quickly join the all-time Netflix top 10, and it's on track to surpassing 400 million hours of viewing by April 3. That's a lot of Jonathan Bailey googly eyes!
Squid Game remains the all-time No. 1 on the streaming service, with a total of 1.56 billion hours of viewing worldwide...and counting.
While it's unlikely that Bridgerton will catch up to the Korean juggernaut, its early numbers speak to the power of the show's fan base and its creator, Shonda Rhimes.
Rhimes' show Inventing Anna spent its seventh week in the Netflix top 10 this week, in the No. 5 spot, racking up another 28.9 million hours viewed. The first season of Bridgerton was No. 3.
Hey, fans had to catch up!
As viewers continue to watch—and re-watch—the second season of Bridgerton, we'll see where it ultimately lands on the all-time charts.
With numbers like these, maybe life without Regé-Jean Page isn't so bad after all.