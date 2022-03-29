Ethan Hawke Got Advice on How to Deal With Marvel Fans From Daughter Maya Hawke

Watch : Ethan Hawke Talks Working With Oscar Isaac on Moon Knight

Ethan Hawke has joined the MCU—and he didn't have to look very far for advice on what to expect.

His daughter Maya Hawke, who stars in cult favorite Stranger Things, advised her father to lean into his role in Moon Knight—and the pressure of performing for famously dedicated Marvel fans.

"[Maya] said something really beautiful to me," Ethan shared. "As a performer, your job is to participate with the audience. Yes, you want to lead and do work that you believe in, but we want people to care about art. This is what people care about. They really have a passion for the material. You have to respect them and respect their fandom and try to give them something that's worth it."

The Academy Award-nominated actor stars alongside Oscar Isaac in the Disney+ series Moon Knight, which is based on the Marvel comic book character of the same name. Hawke plays Arthur Harrow, a cult leader who goes toe to toe with Moon Knight, played by Isaac.

Maya joined the cast of Netflix's smash Stranger Things as Robin in season three, no easy feat for a young actress on a show that's developed a fervent following all around the world.