Serve Looks On and Off the Court With Lululemon's New Tennis Collection

Game, set, match!

Just in time for the warmer months, Lululemon dropped their first intentionally created tennis collection to help you play in style while you work on your backhand. Whether you're a Wimbledon hopeful or a beginner, the activewear brand's innovative designs will make you feel comfortable and in control during every set.

Inspired by Indian Wells in Palm Springs, the Spring '22 collection features bold-hued skirts, bras, shorts, t-shirts, dresses and accessories for men and women made with Lululemon's signature four-way stretch, sweat-wicking fabric. The new lineup also has pro tennis champion and Lululemon ambassador Leylah Fernandez's stamp of approval!

"When I'm on the tennis court, I don't want to think about anything that I'm wearing," Leylah explained. "I'm just there to play tennis, to have fun, and put on a show for the people. When I put on Lululemon, I feel confident and I'm ready to take on any challenge that's in front of me."

Ready to make the tennis court your runway? The collection is now available to shop at Lululemon. Scroll below to check out our favorite styles!

What Reviewers Are Saying About Lululemon's New Blissfeel Running Shoes

Wunder Train Longline Bra Medium Support, C/D Cup

This longline sports bra offers the perfect amount of support for the girls, allowing you to focus your energy on your swing!

$68
Lululemon

Court Rival High-Rise Skirt Extended Liner

Available in sizes 0-14, this high-rise skirt has an extended liner to provide coverage and comfort while you sprint to get that lob shot.

$98
Lululemon

Court Rival High-Rise Skirt Long

If you play tennis frequently, you'll definitely want to grab a few of these lined lightweight skirts. Plus, they have dual-entry pockets to hold your balls!

$88
Lululemo

Court Crush Dress

Designed specifically for tennis players, this uber-flattering dress is equal parts stylish and functional. It features a 4-inch liner and contouring fabric to keep you looking snatched. Plus, it comes in six spring-ready hues.

$138
Lululemon

Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups

With slick and low-friction support, you can train with ease thanks to this colorful bra.

$52
Lululemon

Cardio Cross Trainer Headband

Keep your head in the game and your hair out of the way with this sweat-wicking headband.

$14
Lululemon

Vented Tennis Short Sleeve Shirt

Made with technology that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria, this short sleeve shirt is a must for long matches. Plus, it has UPF 40+ to keep you protected from harmful rays.

$88
Lululemon

Vented Tennis Short

These tennis shorts are also a must! Not only do they have a quick-drying mesh fabric liner, but they also have vented, mesh underarm gussets.

$98
Lululemon

Adjustable Sweat Visor

Block out the haters and harmful rays with this stretchy, quick-drying visor.

$28
Lululemon

Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz

Given temperatures are rising, don't forget to stay hydrated on and off the court! This 24 oz. bottle is sure to help you reach your hydration goals.

$44
Lululemon

Still in the mood to shop? Check out all the deals you can score during Balance Athletica's semi-annual sale!

