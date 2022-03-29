2 Tasty Grammy Awards Party Drinks Inspired By BTS & Lil Nas

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are showing Justin Sylvester and Tayshia Adams how to create two drink recipes inspired by BTS' song Butter and Montero by Lil Nas. These cocktail kits are available online from DFH Cocktails just in time for the Grammy Awards. Catch up with us on Sunday as we cover everything from music's biggest night. Cheers!

Daily Pop Recipes

BTS' Butter

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce butterscotch schnapps
  • 1 ounce port bourbon
  • 3 ounces butter beer
  • 4 dashes of toasted pecan bitters
  • Top with whipped cream

Montero

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounce mezcal
  • 1/4 ounce agave
  • 1/2 ounce red bell pepper juice
  • 1/4 ounce lime juice
  • 1 ounce pomegranate juice
  • Dash of firewater bitters
  • Garnish with green chartreuse on fire inside lemon

