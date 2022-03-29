2 Tasty Grammy Awards Party Drinks Inspired By BTS & Lil Nas

Watch : 2 MUST-TRY Grammys Party Drinks Inspired By BTS & Lil Nas

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are showing Justin Sylvester and Tayshia Adams how to create two drink recipes inspired by BTS' song Butter and Montero by Lil Nas. These cocktail kits are available online from DFH Cocktails just in time for the Grammy Awards. Catch up with us on Sunday as we cover everything from music's biggest night. Cheers!