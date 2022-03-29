Jim Carrey Slams "Spineless" Hollywood for Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Chris Rock Incident

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Posts About "Healing" After Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Jim Carrey is sharing how he really feels about the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars.

The actor weighed in on the topic during a March 28 interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings while promoting his new movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

"I was sickened by the standing ovation," Carrey said, appearing to reference the audience's reaction to Smith winning the Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar for his performance in King Richard following his incident with Rock. "I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like, oh, this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore."

Before taking home the trophy, Smith slapped Rock onstage for a G.I. Jane joke the comedian made about Jada Pinkett Smith while presenting an award. The actress, who is married to Smith, has alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. Afterwards Smith told Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth."