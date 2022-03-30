Kelsey Owens Discusses Leaving Siesta Key in Tense Sneak Peek

Watch : "Siesta Key" Star Juliette Porter Says Sam Will Never Change

No time for a siesta, we have to uncover the truth!

Could Kelsey Owens really be leaving Siesta Key? Apparently it's a possibility. In an E! News exclusive clip of the March 31 episode of the MTV reality series, Kelsey and Madisson Hausburg discuss what's next for Max and Kelsey's relationship and the potential of the 24-year-old leaving Siesta Key.

In the sneak peek below, Madisson hints that she thinks the pair may be getting engaged soon. "I feel like that's the direction things are headed," she tells pal Kelsey. "Like you guys have been together for what, two years now?"

"Kelsey's been dating her boyfriend Max for a while now," Juliette Porter narrates. "He moved from Kentucky to Siesta Key to be with her, which was a pretty big step."

"And even though Max had just moved to be with her," Porter continues. "Kelsey had been having some doubts recently about if she even wanted to stay in Florida."