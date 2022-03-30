Survivor's Ethan Zohn Headed to 2022 Boston Marathon for His Most Rewarding Challenge Yet

Ethan Zohn isn't afraid of a test.
The former Survivor contestant has conquered immunity challenges, Edge of Extinction and more than a few tribal councils on the CBS reality show. And at the age of 35, the fan favorite—now 48—was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer called CD 20+ Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
But as the former professional soccer player prepares to celebrate 10 years in remission, Ethan has a new goal he hopes to accomplish: finishing the 2022 Boston Marathon on April 18.
"It's a wonderful moment because I feel like my whole life is leading up to this point," Ethan exclusively shared with E! News. "The Boston Marathon represents so much in my life, because I ran way back in 2013."
During his last race, Ethan reached mile 24 when a pair of homemade bombs detonated in the crowd near the finish line. The terrorist attack killed three people and injured more than 260 individuals. After growing up in Lexington, Mass., Ethan is excited to go back to his home state and be part of an event that means so much to his family and community.
"My dad ran the Boston Marathon and unfortunately, he passed away from cancer, but to be able to get on the streets of Boston, follow my father's footsteps and just be able to finish the race will be a huge moment," Ethan shared. "To be able to do this celebrating 10 years in remission while partnering with AKTIV Against Cancer and Momenta is just going to be a rewarding experience."
AKTIV Against Cancer works to ensure that physical activity is an integral part of cancer treatment. For Ethan, his journey to the marathon also includes a daily wellness routine.
Serving as a brand ambassador for Trulieve's in-house cannabis brand Momenta, Ethan said he incorporates cannabis into his day by taking CBD as a multivitamin.
"Going through cancer is tough," he shared. "For me, it was the after cancer. It was the dump trucks full of uncertainty. The invisible scars that needed healing, the fear of cancer coming back, the anxiety of just trying to live my life again. For me, at that point, cannabis and CBD became a huge part of my wellness journey and healing from cancer. It's still an integral part of my daily wellness routine today."
As for why Ethan continues to share his health journey with the world, his reason is simple: He just wants to help someone in a similar situation.
"I truly believe that sharing your stories is one of the most effective tools to create change in this world," he said. "For me, that's why I've just taken every opportunity to be able to go out there and just tell people about what's going on in my life. Hopefully, that can provide some sort of peace and resolve for those going through a similar thing at the same time."
