Survivor's Ethan Zohn Headed to 2022 Boston Marathon for His Most Rewarding Challenge Yet

Watch : How Ethan Zohn Uses His Cancer Journey to Help Others

Ethan Zohn isn't afraid of a test.



The former Survivor contestant has conquered immunity challenges, Edge of Extinction and more than a few tribal councils on the CBS reality show. And at the age of 35, the fan favorite—now 48—was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer called CD 20+ Hodgkin's Lymphoma.



But as the former professional soccer player prepares to celebrate 10 years in remission, Ethan has a new goal he hopes to accomplish: finishing the 2022 Boston Marathon on April 18.



"It's a wonderful moment because I feel like my whole life is leading up to this point," Ethan exclusively shared with E! News. "The Boston Marathon represents so much in my life, because I ran way back in 2013."



During his last race, Ethan reached mile 24 when a pair of homemade bombs detonated in the crowd near the finish line. The terrorist attack killed three people and injured more than 260 individuals. After growing up in Lexington, Mass., Ethan is excited to go back to his home state and be part of an event that means so much to his family and community.