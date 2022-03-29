Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Kids Make Rare Public Appearance to See Parents on Broadway

And just like that, it's a family affair
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrated their opening-night performance of the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite on March 28 alongside their children James Wilke Broderick, 19, and 12-year-old twins Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick.
On hand to support the couple—who both star in the play—all three kids walked the red carpet and posed for photographs separate from their parents. James looked all grown up in a dapper black suit and white tie while his sisters each showed off their individual styles. Tabitha rocked a cool black leather dress, while Marion chose a sweet pink tulle frock.
Sarah Jessica, 57 and Matthew, 60—who wed in 1997—have kept their kids out of the spotlight for most of their lives. Monday's event marks the second red carpet appearance in three months for James. In December, the teenager escorted his mom to the premiere of And Just Like That… in New York City. Before then, it had been nearly four years since James joined his parents and his younger sisters for the Broadway opening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Back in September, the Sex and the City alum, posted a rare pic of each of kid as they headed off the school, although their faces mostly hidden.
"In the span of 7 days," she wrote on Instagram, "One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade."
She added, "The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less. So many know."
One month later, Sarah Jessica celebrated James' milestone 19th birthday with another heartfelt Instagram post.
"He is 19. Today. He doesn't wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell," the proud mom captioned a photo of her son. "New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings. On this one, it's bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays."