Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Kids Make Rare Public Appearance to See Parents on Broadway

On hand to support their parents' big opening night in Plaza Suite, all three of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's kids walked the red carpet.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 29, 2022 9:15 PMTags
Sarah Jessica ParkerBroadwayCeleb KidsCelebritiesMatthew Broderick
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker SLAMS "Misogynistic Chatter" About Her Looks

And just like that, it's a family affair

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrated their opening-night performance of the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite on March 28 alongside their children James Wilke Broderick, 19, and 12-year-old twins Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick.

On hand to support the couple—who both star in the play—all three kids walked the red carpet and posed for photographs separate from their parents. James looked all grown up in a dapper black suit and white tie while his sisters each showed off their individual styles. Tabitha rocked a cool black leather dress, while Marion chose a sweet pink tulle frock.

Sarah Jessica, 57 and Matthew, 60—who wed in 1997—have kept their kids out of the spotlight for most of their lives. Monday's event marks the second red carpet appearance in three months for James. In December, the teenager escorted his mom to the premiere of And Just Like That… in New York City. Before then, it had been nearly four years since James joined his parents and his younger sisters for the Broadway opening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

photos
Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

Back in September, the Sex and the City alum, posted a rare pic of each of kid as they headed off the school, although their faces mostly hidden.

 

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

"In the span of 7 days," she wrote on Instagram, "One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade." 

She added, "The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less. So many know."

One month later,  Sarah Jessica celebrated James' milestone 19th birthday with another heartfelt Instagram post.

 

Trending Stories

1

Jaden Smith and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

2

Tinder Swindler’s Simon Leviev Makes Some Big Claims On IG Live

3

John Travolta and Son Ben Adopt Dog Mac & Cheese From the Oscars

"He is 19. Today. He doesn't wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell," the proud mom captioned a photo of her son. "New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings. On this one, it's bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays."

Trending Stories

1

Jaden Smith and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

2

Tinder Swindler’s Simon Leviev Makes Some Big Claims On IG Live

3

John Travolta and Son Ben Adopt Dog Mac & Cheese From the Oscars

4
Exclusive

Kate Beckinsale Keeps Warm in Jason Momoa's Jacket at Oscars Party

5

Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

Latest News

Lamar Odom Wishes He’d Protected Khloe Like Will Smith Did For Jada

See How Many Hours of Bridgerton Season 2 Have Been Streamed

What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying With $100 at Madewell

Exclusive

Ethan Hawke Got Advice on Dealing With Marvel Fans From Daughter Maya

Lululemon's New Tennis Collection Is a Grand Slam

Foo Fighters Cancel Upcoming Concerts After Death of Taylor Hawkins

2 Must-Try Grammys Drinks Inspired By BTS & Lil Nas