The Many Reasons Why Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Family Is Your Favorite

No one can come between Kelly Ripa and her thirst trap pics of husband Mark Consuelos.
Including their weirded-out daughter.
"That's disgusting," Lola Consuelos, now 20, chided her mom during a 2020 interview with People. "I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I'm kidding, I would never."
Which may be for the best, because her parents' relationship only seems to grow stronger—and hotter—with time. Even son Michael Consuelos, 24, has to admit there's a method to their madness.
"One hundred percent they're relationship goals, and it's weird because I've been with them the longest," Michael, who played a younger version of his dad's character on Riverdale last year, told Entertainment Tonight in August. "Not a year after they were married, about a year, then I came into the picture. So we kind of grew up together, at least that's how I see it."
Next he'll be taking credit for how well they turned out, but Kelly and Mark were only about the age their eldest son is now when they met and just knew.
"Happy birthday to the light of our lives @instasuelos," Kelly, 51, wrote in honor of Mark's 50th a year ago, after getting fans psyched for the milestone with a series of shirtless pics of her husband. "I've loved you for more than half of your life, here are the years before we met. I was looking for you." And on her birthday Oct. 2, Mark dedicated a post to "my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life...My forever girl."
They officially became empty-nesters last year when son Joaquin, 19, started college at University of Michigan—"We've done it before but the other two, they stayed in New York so we knew they were there," his mom shared on Live With Kelly and Ryan after they got him settled—but even though there isn't quite as much all-five-together time for the family these days, they make the most of it when they have it.
And happily, they take pictures.
In honor of what's sure to be a celebratory and, in all honesty, NSFW 51st birthday for Mark on March 30, check out these sweet Consuelos family moments: