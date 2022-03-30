The Many Reasons Why Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Family Is Your Favorite

Watch : How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest"

No one can come between Kelly Ripa and her thirst trap pics of husband Mark Consuelos.

Including their weirded-out daughter.

"That's disgusting," Lola Consuelos, now 20, chided her mom during a 2020 interview with People. "I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I'm kidding, I would never."

Which may be for the best, because her parents' relationship only seems to grow stronger—and hotter—with time. Even son Michael Consuelos, 24, has to admit there's a method to their madness.