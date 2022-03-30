The Many Reasons Why Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Family Is Your Favorite

Even when Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are grossing out their kids with their romantic antics, son Michael thinks of his parents as the epitome of #goals—and the family still loves being together.

By Natalie Finn Mar 30, 2022 11:00 AMTags
Kelly RipaCouplesMark Consuelos
Watch: How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest"

No one can come between Kelly Ripa and her thirst trap pics of husband Mark Consuelos.

Including their weirded-out daughter.

"That's disgusting," Lola Consuelos, now 20, chided her mom during a 2020 interview with People. "I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I'm kidding, I would never."

Which may be for the best, because her parents' relationship only seems to grow stronger—and hotter—with time. Even son Michael Consuelos, 24, has to admit there's a method to their madness.

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Instagram Pics

"One hundred percent they're relationship goals, and it's weird because I've been with them the longest," Michael, who played a younger version of his dad's character on Riverdale last year, told Entertainment Tonight in August. "Not a year after they were married, about a year, then I came into the picture. So we kind of grew up together, at least that's how I see it."

Next he'll be taking credit for how well they turned out, but Kelly and Mark were only about the age their eldest son is now when they met and just knew.

"Happy birthday to the light of our lives @instasuelos," Kelly, 51, wrote in honor of Mark's 50th a year ago, after getting fans psyched for the milestone with a series of shirtless pics of her husband. "I've loved you for more than half of your life, here are the years before we met. I was looking for you." And on her birthday Oct. 2, Mark dedicated a post to "my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life...My forever girl."

photos
2022 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

Trending Stories

1

Willow Smith Posts About "Going Through a Lot" After Will Smith Slap

2

Why Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Family Is Your Favorite

3

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Claim That She's "Not Important"

They officially became empty-nesters last year when son Joaquin, 19, started college at University of Michigan—"We've done it before but the other two, they stayed in New York so we knew they were there," his mom shared on Live With Kelly and Ryan after they got him settled—but even though there isn't quite as much all-five-together time for the family these days, they make the most of it when they have it.

And happily, they take pictures.

In honor of what's sure to be a celebratory and, in all honesty, NSFW 51st birthday for Mark on March 30, check out these sweet Consuelos family moments:

Instagram
Empty Nest, No Problem

For the first September in at least 20 years that she didn't have a kid to see off to school, Kelly filled the void with a throwback from 2008.

Instagram
Look Out, Behind You!

Looks like Michael's about to get the drop on his little sister in this pic their dad shared on Lola's 19th birthday in 2020.

Instagram
Class of 2021

Joaquin is surrounded by love at his high school graduation.

Instagram
Big Men on Campus

"Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall," Kelly teased during a trip to Ann Arbor before Joaquin started at University of Michigan.

Kelly took a few days off in March 2022 to watch the Wolverines compete in the Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Detroit.

Still a freshman, Joaquin didn't wrestle this time, but still, Kelly said on Live upon her return, "It took years off my life watching these young men."

Instagram
Generational Health

The whole family finally made it to Greece and Italy in June 2021 after the pandemic had other plans in 2020.

"Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well," Kelly shared.

Instagram
Heavenly Holiday

This family pic from their Mediterranean getaway turned out so well, Kelly made it their 2021 holiday card.

Instagram
A Sweet Memory

"Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo," Kelly captioned this throwback, never missing a chance to tease her perpetually appalled teen on social media.

Instagram
Beautiful Girls

Mark wished the "spectacular women" in his life a happy International Women's Day

Instagram
Apples of Her Eye

"Happy Valentine's Day to the loves of my life!" Kelly wrote from the heart on Feb. 14, 2022.

Instagram
Nice View if You Can Get It

Kelly celebrated the fruits of her labor on National Sons Day, Sept. 28, 2021.

Instagram / Michael Consuelos
Mommy & Son

Kelly and Mark's eldest child, son Michael Consuelos, 24 at the time, posted this sweet throwback photo of him and his mom on her 51st birthday in 2021, writing, "Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever. You're a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now."

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

kelly ripa / Instagram
Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

Instagram
All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

Instagram
School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram celebrating Lola's final days of high school. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Star-Studded Walk

Kelly receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 was an all-hands-on-deck event.

Instagram
Milestone Moments

Kelly matched her son's gown and the flowers at Joaquin's middle school graduation.

Instagram
Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Instagram
Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Instagram
Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

Trending Stories

1

Willow Smith Posts About "Going Through a Lot" After Will Smith Slap

2

Why Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Family Is Your Favorite

3

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Claim That She's "Not Important"

4

The Truth About Nicole Kidman's Viral Oscars Photo

5

Jaden Smith and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

Latest News

Gilt/E! Flash Sale: Last Day to Save 70% On Spring Cleaning Essentials

ASOS’ 20% Off Everything Sale: 15 Amazing Deals You Don’t Want To Miss

Why Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Family Is Your Favorite

Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Shares Affordable Home Finds

Bridgerton Season 2 Isn't As Sexy: Here Other Steamy Shows

Exclusive

Dear Daughter: These Moms Share Their Hopes for the Next Generation

Update!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2022: Save 50% on Perricone MD, PÜR & More