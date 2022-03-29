The Sandlot Actor Patrick Renna’s Adorable Baseball Photo With His Son Is a Home Run

The Sandlot star Patrick Renna’s oldest son Flynn is a baseball player in his own right. Keep scrolling to see their sweet photo together at the field.

You're killing me, Smalls. Us, to Patrick Renna's son Flynn.
 
The Sandlot star shared an adorable photo of himself and the 4-year-old—who he shares with wife Jasmin Renna—in their matching baseball uniforms March 26. 
 
"Call me coach," the 43-year-old—who played Hamilton "Ham" Porter in the cult classic—captioned the image of himself holding his son on his shoulders. 
 
Naturally, fans of the 1993 movie filled the comment section under with references from the movie. One person wrote, "Imagine signing up for little [league] and the great hambino is your coach. Legendary!" while another commented, "Hurry up batter... gotta be a short game cuz I gotta get home for lunch."
 
And clearly Patrick is game to play along. Last July, he shared a video on Instagram of himself recreating a famous scene from Sandlot after his oldest son—who he actually nicknamed "Smalls" like Tom Guiry's character in the film—got injured while playing baseball. (He and Jasmin also share a 1-year-old son Liam.)

"So Smalls, a.k.a my 4-year-old son Flynn, got his first black eye playing baseball, and I knew exactly what to do," he said at the time, before placing a raw steak over his giggling son's eye. "If you know, you know." 
 
Uh, we know.

Want s'more Sandlot? In 2020, the cast reunited on Patrick's YouTube channel, You're Killing Me Patrick Renna, to raise money for the Justin Turner Foundation, which provides aid to homeless veterans and children who are battling illnesses. As Patrick reasoned to E! News at the time, "Just seeing other cast reunions I was like, ‘Gosh, I've got to do one with the guys.'"

