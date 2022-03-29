The Truth About Nicole Kidman's Viral Oscars Photo

Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"It appeared that she was excited to see Jessica Chastain across the room," Chun said. "Kidman then reached out her arms and waved to her with both hands."

The photographer added that "Chastain walked over to greet Kidman and her husband Keith Urban" shortly after the photo was taken.

This wasn't the first time Kidman's appearance at the Oscars became a meme. Back in 2017, video footage of the Nine Perfect Strangers actress clapping during the awards ceremony captured the Internet's attention, with some people comparing her peculiar applause to a "seal clap."

Kidman later shared that the massive Harry Winston diamond ring she wore that night was to blame. "It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own," she explained on the Kyle and Jackie O Show weeks after viral moment. "It was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it."

Someone give Kidman an award for most iconic Oscar memes!