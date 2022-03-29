Hilary Duff Mourns Death of "Angel" Dog Jak in Heartbreaking Note

Heaven welcomes a new dog angel.
Hilary Duff's furry friend Jak has barked his last bark after almost two years with the How I Met Your Father star. In a tribute post to the Yorkie on March 29, Hilary shared the ups and downs of her life with Jak.
"Rest easy my sweet Jak… a true fine wine ….," she wrote in the post. "We won't miss you peeing all over the house or barking all night…but I was so lucky to get almost two decades with you!!"
She said it was Jak who taught her how to be a mom before she welcomed her children Mae James Blair, 12 months, Banks Violet Blair, 3, and Lucy Cruz Comrie, 10.
"You watched me bring all my babies home," she continued. "You, Lola, and Dubie taught me so much responsibility before having these human babies and you sure gave me a lot of comfort and love when I needed it the most!"
The heartfelt caption was paired with photos of Jak, including one with Mae. In another image, the Younger actress is seen holding Jak in her lap as she looks down at him.
"Night night angel," Hilary wrote, adding that there are plenty of bones "up there for you!"
"Say Hi to the OG pack," she concluded. "Love you guys."
She previously lost four other dogs who make up the pack: Dubie the Bernese mountain dog, Frenchie Beau the bulldog and her two Chihuahuas Lola and Coco.
She also has a black Labrador mix that she adopted from the Los Angeles-based group Love Leo Rescue, whose name has changed from Mojito to Momo.
