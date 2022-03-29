Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Recalls the Surprising Place She Ran Into Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Watch : Bridgerton Season 2 Cast REVEAL Their DREAM DMs

Some stars are looking for an Oscar, while others are just looking for an Uber home.



During a March 28 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Simone Ashley revealed the comically normal way she bumped into Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leaving an Oscars 2022 after-party.



"I went to the Vanity Fair [party]—it was wonderful, and it's super glamorous and obviously everyone's there," the Bridgerton actress said. "What was really funny, that no one really talks about, is like these Uber airports at these big events. So if you don't you have a chauffeur or a car waiting for you, you just get an Uber."



And while getting an Uber might seem totally mundane, Simone shared that the people waiting for their rides were a sight to see.

"There's literally just a line of every single person you can think just on their phones waiting for their Ubers," she said. "You know, Billy Porter and Joe Jonas and lovely Sophie Turner.