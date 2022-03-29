Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Recalls the Surprising Place She Ran Into Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley revealed the shockingly normal way she bumped into Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner after the Oscars 2022.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 29, 2022 8:31 PMTags
Joe JonasOscarsCelebritiesSophie TurnerBridgerton
Some stars are looking for an Oscar, while others are just looking for an Uber home.
 
During a March 28 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Simone Ashley revealed the comically normal way she bumped into Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leaving an Oscars 2022 after-party.
 
"I went to the Vanity Fair [party]—it was wonderful, and it's super glamorous and obviously everyone's there," the Bridgerton actress said. "What was really funny, that no one really talks about, is like these Uber airports at these big events. So if you don't you have a chauffeur or a car waiting for you, you just get an Uber."
 
And while getting an Uber might seem totally mundane, Simone shared that the people waiting for their rides were a sight to see.

"There's literally just a line of every single person you can think just on their phones waiting for their Ubers," she said. "You know, Billy Porter and Joe Jonas and lovely Sophie Turner.

Simone gushed, "I was just standing there and I was like, ‘This is kind of like cool.'"

And someone else in line might have been thinking the same about Simone!

The Sex Education actress joined the Bridgerton cast for season two, which dropped on Netflix March 25. She plays Kate, a love interest for Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

In a March interview with Glamour, Simone dished on Kate and Anthony's story line.

"They have a lot of friction at the beginning because they resonate with whatever traits that annoy each other within themselves, and then that breeds chemistry," she said. "I think they met each other, and it was like, ‘It takes one to know one. I see a lot of me in you, and I'm not going to walk away from you.'"

And we can trust Simone is glad she didn't walk away from that Uber line!

