Here's Macy Gray's Advice to Her Fellow American Song Contest Performers

Watch : Macy Gray Shares Advice to American Song Contest Musicians

Macy Gray is sharing some words of wisdom for her fellow American Song Contest competitors.



The Grammy winner is one of many award-winning singers competing for their home state on the new NBC reality series. Joined by rapper Maino—both in the competition and this interview—Macy gave some advice to her less experienced competitors in an exclusive backstage interview with E! News.



"Just write as much as you can, write as many songs as you can, 'cause the more you do it, the better you get," she said.



Given Macy's status as a longtime music-industry vet, Maino knows she has what it takes to crush the competition, saying, "She's gonna smoke ‘em! That's it!"



The "I Try" singer debuted her new single "Every Night" on March 28 while representing her home state of Ohio, an experience she was excited to be a part of.



"It's cool. Ohio's an awesome state. What's round on both sides and high in the middle? Ohio," she joked.